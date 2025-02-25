Panome Bio Welcomes Jean-Pierre Wery to Its Board of Directors as it Prepares for Growth in 2025

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Panome Bio, a leading discovery services company, announced the addition of accomplished biotechnology leader Jean-Pierre Wery to its Board of Directors. Dr. Wery, a seasoned executive with a proven track record in scaling life sciences service companies, brings invaluable expertise to Panome Bio as it rapidly expands its operations to meet increasing customer demand.

Panome Bio announces the addition of biotechnology leader Jean-Pierre Wery to its Board of Directors.

Panome Bio leverages metabolomics, proteomics, and multi-omic integration workflows to help biopharma discover novel biology, unravel mechanistic insights, and optimize biological systems. The company has seen substantial growth since launch in 2022, including a financing partnership with Telegraph Hill Partners and a continued expansion of their service offerings, most recently having added a suite of metabolomic tools for interrogating microbiome function.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Wery to our Board of Directors,” said Edward Weinstein, CEO and Co-founder of Panome Bio. “His deep industry knowledge and strategic vision will be instrumental in guiding Panome Bio’s next phase of growth. With JP’s expertise, we are confident in our ability to deliver groundbreaking solutions that will transform the future of discovery sciences.”

Dr. Wery has substantial experience scaling CROs including as CEO of Crown Bioscience where he grew the services company to over $100M in annual revenue. “Panome Bio is at the forefront of a new era in drug discovery and clinical development,” said JP Wery. “I am excited to join the Board of Directors and contribute to the company’s mission of accelerating the adoption and impact of multi-omic approaches to discovery research.”

“JP’s appointment further strengthens Panome Bio’s Board of Directors and positions the company for continued success. We are confident that his leadership will drive significant value for the broader scientific community” said Deval Lashkari, Senior Partner from Telegraph Hill Partners. Deval Lashkari and his partner at Telegraph Hill, Rob Capone, are also part of Panome Bio’s Board of Directors along with Edward Weinstein, and David Smoller, serial entrepreneur and Panome Bio Co-founder.

About Panome Bio:

Panome Bio is a contract research organization performing metabolomics, proteomics, and integrated multi-omics data analysis to help clients further their research in disease and drug development. Panome Bio provides a comprehensive workflow including experimental design, sample preparation and analysis, and data processing. For more information, please visit, follow us on LinkedIn at, or email at

About Telegraph Hill Partners:

San Francisco, CA

Telegraph Hill Partners, founded in 2001 and based in, invests in commercial stage life science, medical technology, and healthcare companies. For more information, please see

