PANCREATIC CANCER DIAGNOSES AND MORTALITY RATES CLIMB; FIVE-YEAR SURVIVAL RATE FOR PANCREATIC CANCER STALLS AT 13%

Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Calls for Urgently Needed Research and Funding for Effective Early Detection Strategy and New Treatments for Patients

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- After increases over the past three years, the five-year relative survival rate for pancreatic cancer remains flat at 13%, and just 8% for people diagnosed with the most common form of pancreatic cancer, pancreatic adenocarcinoma, according to the American Cancer Society’s Cancer Statistics, 2025, report released today. While overall cancer mortality is decreasing, the annual report highlights that pancreatic cancer remains the third-leading cause of cancer-related deaths in the United States. Evidence suggests that it is on track to become the second-leading cause in the coming years. Diagnoses and deaths from pancreatic cancer are on the rise, with an estimated 67,440 Americans expected to be diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and an estimated 51,980 predicted to die from the disease this year. The five-year relative survival for Black people with pancreatic cancer is lower at 11%, consistent with the disparities seen for cancer overall.

“While we’ve seen incremental progress in the treatment of pancreatic cancer, it’s sobering to know that pancreatic cancer survival has not increased and remains the only major cancer with a five-year survival rate below 20%,” said Anna Berkenblit, M.D., MMSc, Chief Scientific and Medical Officer at PanCAN. “The minimal improvement in survival in recent years is in part related to more people being diagnosed with incidentally detected, well differentiated neuroendocrine tumors, which are less aggressive than pancreatic adenocarcinomas. This highlights the need for screening and surveillance strategies for pancreatic adenocarcinoma as well as the need for better therapies, which will require more research funding. I am hopeful that with the approval of new drugs for the treatment of diabetes and obesity, both of which are risk factors for pancreatic cancer, and the development of targeted therapies like RAS inhibitors for pancreatic cancer, we will begin to see improved outcomes in the years ahead.”

As one of the five most lethal cancers, pancreatic cancer, unlike lung, breast, prostate and colorectal cancer, is the only one that does not have a standard screening strategy. The lack of progress highlights the need for focused research efforts to narrow the gap between outcomes from pancreatic cancer and other major cancer types.

PanCAN is the leading organization dedicated to advancing progress against pancreatic cancer with a goal of increasing the five-year survival rate to 20% by 2030. For 25 years, PanCAN has been at the center of a vibrant, diverse community that, together, has been the catalyst for every moment of extraordinary progress realized for this disease.

In order to increase survival, PanCAN is:

Pioneering the advancement of an early detection strategy for pancreatic cancer. PanCAN’s Early Detection Initiative

Revolutionizing the development of advanced and personalized treatments. In 2024, there were four FDA approvals for new pancreatic cancer treatments. The accelerating pace of progress highlights the power of precision medicine, which tailors treatment to each patient and their specific biology. PanCAN’s network of research grant recipients dating back 25 years – its Community for Progress

Supporting pancreatic cancer patients and their families through PanCAN Patient Services PanCAN supports more pancreatic cancer patients and their families than any other organization in the world. This team of trained professionals and a full suite of educational resources are available free of charge for anyone impacted by the disease.

For more information about the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network and its urgent mission to save lives, visit pancan.org or follow PanCAN on X, Instagram, and Facebook.

About the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network

PanCAN is the leading organization dedicated to advancing progress against pancreatic cancer. We empower patients and caregivers with the resources and knowledge they need to advocate for the care they deserve; we are pioneering the advancement of an early detection strategy for pancreatic cancer and revolutionizing the development of advanced and personalized treatments; and we are building and mobilizing the pancreatic cancer field to ensure better outcomes for all those who face pancreatic cancer today and all those who will fight this disease tomorrow.

Media Contact: Charaighn Sesock, Associate Director, Public Relations, Pancreatic Cancer Action Network: Direct: 559-972-4877 Email: csesock@pancan.org

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pancreatic-cancer-diagnoses-and-mortality-rates-climb-five-year-survival-rate-for-pancreatic-cancer-stalls-at-13-302352537.html

SOURCE Pancreatic Cancer Action Network