Panaxium Research Signs Exclusive IP Agreement with University of Washington to Advance Dynamic Neurostimulation Stroke Recovery Therapy

Neuroscience company Panaxium Research Inc. is developing personalized neurostimulation therapies to restore lost motor function following stroke and traumatic brain injury. Its platform integrates proprietary soft neurostimulation systems, AI-enabled neuro-imaging, and adaptive stimulation protocols intended to tailor precision treatments to each patient’s individual brain anatomy and specific injury.

TORONTO & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Panaxium Research Inc. and CoMotion at the University of Washington (CoMotion) today announced that Panaxium Research has signed an exclusive option agreement to license IP concerning methods for therapy intended to help stroke patients recover lost functions due to brain damage.

Panaxium Research is developing new personalized, responsive neurostimulation therapies that will use dynamic stimulation protocols designed to respond in real-time to each patient’s individual brain anatomy, specific injury, and recovery process.

Today more than 100 million people globally are living with the after-effects of having survived a stroke. The current standard of care is physiotherapy, which helps just a small percentage of stroke survivors fully recover. Panaxium Research aims to change this.

“This agreement with CoMotion enables us to integrate cutting-edge research into our own platform to address one of the most urgent unmet needs in neurorehabilitation,” said Dr. Brad Schmidt, CEO of Panaxium Research. “By using the brain’s own signals to guide therapy, we believe we can help more stroke patients recover more function—even in cases where the patient’s recovery has long since plateaued, and even for many years post-injury. It is our aim to give new hope to millions who have had no effective therapies available to them.”

The agreement between Panaxium Research and CoMotion covers intellectual property co-owned by the University of Washington and Seattle Children’s, which includes Systems and Methods for Promoting Neuroplasticity in a Brain (U.S. Patent No. 11,617,887). This technology was co-developed by the multidisciplinary team of Dr. Rajesh P.N. Rao, Dr. Jeffrey G. Ojemann, Dr. Eberhard E. Fetz, Dr. Chet T. Moritz, and Dr. Jeffrey Herron at the University of Washington School of Medicine and Seattle Children’s; Dr. Herron is an advisor to Panaxium.

“The method we have patented introduces a novel approach to neuromodulation that uses real-time brain signals to guide stimulation for stroke recovery,” said Professor Dr. Jeffrey Herron, PhD, Associate Professor, Department of Neurological Surgery. “The core innovation lies in the use of dynamic, feedback-driven stimulation—where stimulation is delivered based upon signals from the patient’s brain to enhance neuroplasticity in a directed manner to promote stroke recovery. By tailoring therapy to each patient’s unique neural activity and their unique stroke, this method holds promise for improving outcomes across a broader range of stroke injuries and severities.”

Panaxium plans to integrate this technology along with its own proprietary methods, which includes AI-enabled targeting, and the use of high-resolution tailoring of stimulation within the protocols. The goal is to develop a next-generation precision stroke therapy that adapts to the brain’s natural recovery processes — and pushes beyond the limits of conventional rehabilitation.

The licensed technology is currently being evaluated in a first-in-human clinical trial under an FDA Investigational Device Exemption (IDE). The study, “Motor Recovery through Plasticity-Inducing Cortical Stimulation,” is led by Dr. Ojemann along with fellow Principal Investigator Dr. Steve Cramer (UCLA), a leading expert in stroke recovery. Dr. Cramer is also an advisor to Panaxium. The trial recently achieved a major milestone with its first implantation procedure, marking the beginning of patient enrollment and real-world testing of this innovative therapeutic approach.

“Many of us practicing in this field have agonized over there being very few options for patients who have survived a stroke,” said Dr. D.J. Cook, MD, PhD, FRCS(C), Chief Medical Officer of Panaxium and Professor of Neurosurgery at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, Canada. “Most of the time, we must tell patients and their families, this is the best it will get, and they bravely move forward with their lives, adjusting to their new reality. But now we have an opportunity to change the way we think about stroke and the way we treat each unique case, by combining neural imaging and this intelligent stimulation.”

The agreement with CoMotion was structured through its startup-friendly option framework, granting Panaxium exclusive development rights and a clear path to full commercialization pending milestone achievements.

“UW is committed to ensuring our research results in real-world impact,” said Judy Bridges, Innovation Manager, CoMotion. “We’re excited to see how translating this innovation may change the lives of millions affected by stroke.”

About Panaxium Research Inc.

Panaxium is a neuroscience company developing personalized therapies to restore motor function following stroke and brain injury. Its platform integrates proprietary soft neurostimulation systems, AI-enabled neuroimaging, and adaptive stimulation protocols to tailor treatment to each patient. Panaxium holds patents and proprietary methods in brain-computer interfacing, closed-loop stimulation, and signal-responsive therapy optimization.

About the University of Washington and CoMotion

Ranked by Reuters as the #1 most innovative public university in the U.S., UW is a leading recipient of federal research funding, producing innovations that have the potential to change the world—from biofuel alternatives to more effective treatments for Alzheimer’s disease and brain cancer, to purification technologies for drinking water in developing countries.

CoMotion at the University of Washington partners with the UW community on their innovation journey, providing tools, connections, and acumen to transform ideas into economic and societal impact.

Media Contact:

Media@Panaxium.com