SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Palvella Therapeutics to Present at the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference

April 4, 2025 | 
1 min read

WAYNE, Pa., April 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA) Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced that Wes Kaupinen, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Palvella will participate in a fireside chat at the Jones Healthcare and Technology Innovation Conference on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. PT.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations section of Palvella’s website at www.palvellatx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 90 days following the presentation.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare genetic skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare genetic skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 SELVA clinical trial in microcystic lymphatic malformations and the Phase 2 TOIVA clinical trial in cutaneous venous malformations. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin is for investigational use only and has not been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Contact Information

Investors
Wesley H. Kaupinen
Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics
wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com

Media
Marcy Nanus
Managing Partner, Trilon Advisors, LLC
mnanus@trilonadvisors.com

Events Healthcare Pennsylvania
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Dollar banknote cut into pieces on a yellow background
Bankruptcy
Purdue Files for Bankruptcy Anew to Support $7.4B+ Opioid Settlement
March 20, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Editorial
Transparency Missing in Action at HHS Despite Leaders’ Calls for Clarity
February 28, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of the University of Pennsylvania
Business
Philadelphia’s Life Sciences Scene Making Its Mark
February 20, 2025
 · 
7 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel