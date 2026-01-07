Palvella Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Veteran Medical Affairs Leader Vimal Patel, PharmD, as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs

Seasoned dermatology and immunology executive brings more than 25 years of experience advancing and launching innovative therapies, including OPZELURA®, povorcitinib, ILUMYA®, ODOMZO®, REMICADE®, and STELARA®

Dr. Patel to lead Palvella’s Medical Affairs organization, advancing scientific engagement, KOL collaboration, disease state awareness, and medical education for the Company’s QTORIN™ programs targeting serious, rare skin diseases, including microcystic lymphatic malformations and cutaneous venous malformations

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Nasdaq: PVLA) Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Palvella or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases for which there are no U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved therapies, today announced the appointment of Vimal Patel, PharmD, as Senior Vice President of Medical Affairs. Dr. Patel brings more than 25 years of medical affairs leadership experience across dermatology and immunology with deep experience supporting late-stage development, commercial launches, and product lifecycle management.

“Vimal brings decades of medical affairs leadership experience, deep dermatology expertise, and a strong track record advancing innovative therapies to patients,” said Wes Kaupinen, Founder and CEO of Palvella. “He brings the energy and leadership needed to ensure our QTORIN™ programs remain guided by rigorous science and thoughtful medical strategy as we advance targeted therapies for serious, rare skin diseases including microcystic lymphatic malformations and cutaneous venous malformations. Vimal’s experience supporting late-stage development and commercial launches, along with his success building best-in-class Medical Affairs organizations and long-standing relationships across the dermatology and rare disease medical community, will be integral as we lay the foundation for near-term potential QTORIN™ launches and continue to expand our rare disease pipeline.”

Prior to joining Palvella, Dr. Patel served as Dermatology Therapeutic Area Head, Medical Affairs at Incyte, where he led medical strategy across atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, and hidradenitis suppurativa. In this role, he oversaw evidence generation, medical education, insights, and field medical execution. During his tenure, he played a key role in supporting the introduction and advancement of innovative dermatology therapies, including OPZELURA® and povorcitinib, and held multiple leadership roles, including National Director of Field Medical Affairs and Executive Director of Medical Affairs.

Prior to Incyte, Dr. Patel held senior leadership roles at Sun Pharma, where he served as Head of Medical Sales Liaisons and Medical Information for North America for ILUMYA® and Global Commercialization Lead for ODOMZO®, leading global asset integration and launch readiness. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly 15 years at Johnson & Johnson, holding roles across medical information, accredited medical education, field leadership, and brand strategy, contributing to the success of multiple high-impact immunology and dermatology therapies, including REMICADE® and STELARA®. Dr. Patel holds a Bachelor of Science and a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from the Philadelphia College of Pharmacy.

“Palvella represents a compelling, mission-driven company developing much-needed, innovative therapies for patients living with serious, rare skin diseases for which no FDA-approved treatment options exist,” said Dr. Patel. “Palvella’s patient-first approach and the commitment of the Company’s leadership team to build the leading rare disease company focused on serious, rare skin diseases strongly resonate with me. Through my experience in dermatology, I have seen firsthand the magnitude of unmet need across rare disease patient communities, which reinforces the importance of advancing rigorous science, building strong clinical evidence, and engaging the medical community to ultimately improve patient outcomes. QTORIN™ represents a pioneering platform with the potential to transform the treatment paradigm for many rare skin diseases by enabling targeted therapies designed to address the underlying pathobiology of those diseases, and I am particularly excited to contribute to the development and potential near-term launch of innovative QTORIN™ programs.”

About Palvella Therapeutics

Founded and led by rare disease drug development veterans, Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PVLA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies to treat patients suffering from serious, rare skin diseases for which there are no FDA-approved therapies. Palvella is developing a broad pipeline of product candidates based on its patented QTORIN™ platform, with an initial focus on serious, rare skin diseases, many of which are lifelong in nature. Palvella’s lead product candidate, QTORIN™ 3.9% rapamycin anhydrous gel (QTORIN™ rapamycin), is currently being developed for the treatment of microcystic lymphatic malformations, cutaneous venous malformations, and clinically significant angiokeratomas. Palvella’s second product candidate, QTORIN™ pitavastatin, is currently being developed for the topical treatment of disseminated superficial actinic porokeratosis. For more information, please visit www.palvellatx.com or follow Palvella on LinkedIn or X (formerly known as Twitter).

QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin are for investigational use only and neither has been approved or cleared by the FDA or by any other regulatory agency for any indication.

Forward-Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (Securities Act)). These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, results of operations or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of Palvella, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the management of Palvella. Forward-looking statements generally include statements that are predictive in nature and depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and include words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “likely,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “intend,” and other similar expressions or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from ongoing clinical trials, Palvella’s clinical development plans and related anticipated development milestones, Palvella’s cash, financial resources and expected runway, Palvella’s expectations regarding its programs, including QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin, and its research-stage opportunities, including its expected therapeutic potential and market opportunity. Forward-looking statements are based on current beliefs and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement as a result of various factors, including, without limitation: the ability to raise additional capital to finance operations; the ability to advance product candidates through preclinical and clinical development; the ability to obtain regulatory approval for, and ultimately commercialize, Palvella’s product candidates, including QTORIN™ rapamycin and QTORIN™ pitavastatin; the outcome of early clinical trials for Palvella’s product candidates, including the ability of those trials to satisfy relevant governmental or regulatory requirements; the fact that data and results from clinical studies may not necessarily be indicative of future results; Palvella’s limited experience in designing clinical trials and lack of experience in conducting clinical trials; the ability to identify and pivot to other programs, product candidates, or indications that may be more profitable or successful than Palvella’s current product candidates; the substantial competition Palvella faces in discovering, developing, or commercializing products; the negative impacts of global events on operations, including ongoing and planned clinical trials and ongoing and planned preclinical studies; the ability to attract, hire, and retain skilled executive officers and employees; the ability of Palvella to protect its intellectual property and proprietary technologies; reliance on third parties, contract manufacturers, and contract research organizations; and the risks and uncertainties described in the filings made by Palvella with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the SEC and available at www.sec.gov. The events and circumstances reflected in our forward-looking statements may not be achieved or occur, and actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. New risk factors and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for management to predict all risk factors and uncertainties that Palvella may face. Except as required by applicable law, Palvella does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise. This press release contains hyperlinks to information that is not deemed to be incorporated by reference into this press release.

Contact Information

Investors

Wesley H. Kaupinen

Founder and CEO, Palvella Therapeutics

wes.kaupinen@palvellatx.com