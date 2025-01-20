Palleos Appoints Lina Hannolainen as COO to Spearhead Global Growth

— Palleos, a full-service contract research organization providing tailored clinical research solutions across 18 countries in Central and Eastern Europe, is delighted to announce

the appointment of Lina Hannolainen as its new Chief Operations Officer. This strategic hire underscores Palleos’ commitment to elevating its global presence and delivering exceptional service to its clients worldwide.

Wiesbaden, Germany, January 10, 2025

Lina is a seasoned and team-oriented executive known for her innovation, financial acumen, and general management competencies. Her extensive background in the industry of over 18 years, as well as leadership roles at major pharmaceutical companies such as Pfizer, and leading CROs, including Parexel, ICON, X7 Research and Novotech, closely aligns with Palleos' mission. Lina’s experience spans a comprehensive range of therapeutic areas, from Surgery and Psychiatry to Oncology and Vaccines, and includes expertise in Phase I-IV trials, post-marketing studies, and trials involving medical devices and combination products. Lina has successfully managed projects across diverse geographic locations, including EMEA, South and North America, and APAC, demonstrating her global perspective and cross-cultural management skills.

“We’re confident that Lina’s expertise and leadership will be invaluable as Palleos enters a new phase of global growth,” — said Philip Raeth, Managing Director at Palleos. “Her strategic vision and proven track record in managing complex studies across international markets are perfectly aligned with our goals.”

“I am thrilled to join Palleos and contribute to its continued evolution into a truly global organization. My key goals are to inspire our teams to achieve results through personal responsibility and to drive Palleos’ ongoing development by integrating the most progressive approaches to clinical research management. I believe in the power of teamwork, and I’m confident that together, we will continue to push boundaries and drive clinical research forward,” — commented Lina Hannolainen.













About Palleos:

Palleos is a Central and Eastern European clinical CRO headquartered in Germany with extensive experience in Oncology and various therapeutic areas, including Cardiovascular, Respiratory Diseases, Gastroenterology and Neurology. With 19 years of experience, Palleos has grown significantly, and offers comprehensive clinical trial services, from project management to regulatory support and strategic consulting. Palleos ensures high-quality data and rapid patient enrollment. Indeed, the company has treated 74,580 patients across 2,100 clinical sites.

