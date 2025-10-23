Palleon Pharmaceuticals to Present on Development of HLX79/E-602 in Autoimmune Disease at the American College of Rheumatology Convergence Annual Meeting and the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week

- Upcoming presentations highlight preclinical data and study design supporting a Phase 2 trial of HLX79/E-602 for active glomerulonephritis, a form of autoimmune kidney disease that includes membranous nephropathy and lupus nephritis

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Palleon Pharmaceuticals, a company developing sialoglycan degradation as a therapy to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer, today announced two upcoming poster presentations at key autoimmune disease medical conferences. Together, the presentations provide insight into HLX79/E-602, a first-in-class human sialidase enzyme therapeutic, and its application in addressing autoimmune diseases through targeting cell surface sugars.

Details on Poster Presentations:

American College of Rheumatology Convergence Annual Meeting

Title: E-602 (Efgitasialase alfa) Enhances Memory B Cell Depletion by Rituximab and Reduces Profibrotic Macrophages via Desialylation in Autoimmune Disease

Abstract ID: 0908

Presentation Date and Time: Monday, October 27 from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM CT

Session: B Cell Biology & Targets in Autoimmune & Inflammatory Disease Poster II

Presentation Focus: Preclinical data demonstrating dual mechanism by which HLX79/E-602 enhances depletion of two distinct pathogenic immune cell subsets in autoimmunity: autoreactive memory B cells, which drive inflammation, and M2-like macrophages, which promote fibrosis and organ damage

American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week

Title: A randomized, controlled, multicenter, phase 2 clinical study evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of HLX79/E-602 combined with a rituximab biosimilar in patients with active glomerulonephritis

Abstract ID: 4384174

Presentation Date and Time: Thursday, November 6 from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM CT

Presentation Focus: Phase 2 trial design

The Phase 2 trial (#NCT07038382) featured at the American Society of Nephrology Kidney Week is evaluating the potential of HLX79/E-602 to safely enhance B cell depletion by HANLIKANG (rituximab biosimilar) in patients with active glomerulonephritis, a form of autoimmune kidney disease that includes membranous nephropathy and lupus nephritis. The study is currently enrolling patients in China following the first patient dosed in August 2025. A previously completed Phase 1 clinical trial of HLX79/E-602 demonstrated a favorable safety profile without cytokine release syndrome (CRS) or immune effector cell associated neurotoxicity syndrome (ICANS) — side effects that are observed with current approaches to enhancing B cell depletion through CAR T and T Cell engagers.

The posters will be made available on the Glycobiology Education section of Palleon Pharmaceuticals’ website.

About Palleon Pharmaceuticals

Palleon Pharmaceuticals is the leading biotechnology company leveraging new insights into glycoscience to treat autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s proprietary platforms enable new target discovery, patient selection, and the development of novel therapeutics for devastating diseases characterized by immune system dysfunction. The groundbreaking discoveries of Palleon Co-Founder and Nobel laureate Carolyn Bertozzi enabled development of the company’s sialoglycan degradation therapeutic platform. www.palleonpharma.com

