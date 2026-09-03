Palisade Bio to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

Denver, CO, Sept. 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation prodrugs for patients living with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases, today announced that members of management will participate in three healthcare investor conferences in September 2026.

Wells Fargo 2026 Healthcare Conference

Dates: September 8–10, 2026

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Format: Investor meetings

Morgan Stanley 24th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Dates: September 14–16, 2026

Location: New York, New York

Fireside Chat: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 10:00–10:35 AM ET

Format: In-person fireside chat and investor meetings

Webcast Registration

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Dates: September 14–16, 2026

Location: New York, NY

Presentation: Wednesday, September 16, 2026, from 3:00–3:30 PM ET

Presentation Location: Kennedy II, 4th Floor

Format: In-person fireside chat and investor meetings

Webcast Registration

Investors interested in meeting with Palisade Bio management during the conferences should contact their respective conference representatives.

Live webcasts of the fireside chats will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at palisadebio.com. Replays will be available following the live events and will be archived for a limited time.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing prodrugs for patients living with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The Company’s lead clinical product candidate, PALI-2108, is being advanced into Phase 2 clinical trials as a treatment for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), including ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn’s disease (CD). Despite the availability of multiple biologic and small-molecule therapies, many patients with UC and CD do not achieve durable remission, lose response over time, or discontinue treatment because of safety or tolerability limitations. The Company believes PALI-2108 has the potential to address these limitations through once-daily oral dosing, targeted lower-intestinal bioactivation and broad PDE4-mediated anti-inflammatory activity.

For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

PALI@jtcir.com