Palisade Bio to Participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2026

Management presentation to take place on Thursday, June 4th at 3:45 PM ET

Register for the webcast here

Denver, CO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation, once-daily, oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrugs designed for targeted delivery to the terminal ileum and colon, today announced that JD Finley, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr. Mitchell Jones, President & Chief Medical Officer, will present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, being held June 2-4, 2026, in New York, New York.

The Company’s presentation is scheduled for Thursday, June 4, 2026, at 3:45 PM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible on the Events page in the Investors section of the Company’s website at palisadebio.com. A replay will be available following the live event and will be archived for a limited time.

In addition to the presentation, management will be available to participate in one-on-one meetings with qualified members of the investor community who are registered for the conference.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a next-generation oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to improve pharmacology, tolerability and convenience for patients with inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Through its differentiated prodrug platform and precision pharmacology strategy, Palisade Bio is committed to transforming proven PDE4 biology into improved, differentiated oral therapies for patients living with chronic inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

The Company’s lead program, PALI-2108, is a once-daily oral PDE4 inhibitor prodrug designed to be selectively bioactivated in the ileum and colon, initiating targeted PDE4 inhibition at sites of disease while enabling systemic distribution of the active drug. PALI-2108 has demonstrated positive results in a Phase 1a and two Phase 1b clinical trials, including studies in ulcerative colitis (UC) and fibrostenotic Crohn’s disease (FSCD).

Palisade Bio is now advancing towards Phase 2 clinical studies in UC and Crohn’s disease. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

Investor Relations Contact

JTC Team, LLC

Jenene Thomas

908-824-0775

PALI@jtcir.com