Palisade Bio Releases Virtual Investor KOL Connect Segment on FSCD and Lead Candidate PALI-2108

– Moderated discussion with leading expert in Fibrostenotic Crohn's Disease (FSCD) and Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD), Dr. Brian Feagan

– Segment provides further insight into the need for more effective treatment options for FSCD and how PALI-2108 may become a leader in the new frontier of IBD therapeutics

– Access the segment here

Carlsbad, CA, Aug. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade,” “Palisade Bio,” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced the release of a Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Dr. Brian G. Feagan, MD, FRCPC. Dr. Feagan is a Professor of Medicine, Epidemiology & Biostatistics at Western University, a practicing gastroenterologist at London Health Sciences Centre, and Senior Scientific Director at Alimentiv, Inc. He is a founding member of the Stenosis Therapy and Antifibrotic Research (STAR) Consortium, the founder of Robarts Clinical Trials (now Alimentiv), and globally recognized leaders in IBD clinical research. Dr. Feagan has directed more than 140 randomized controlled trials in Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis, developed widely used outcome measures including the Robarts Histopathology Index, and published extensively in the field. He is internationally recognized as a leading authority in FSCD and clinical trial design.

As part of the segment, Dr. Feagan discussed FSCD and the challenges with current approved therapies, highlighting the significant unmet need for more effective therapeutics that address both inflammation and the fibrotic process. He also provided his perspective on the novel approach of PALI-2108 and how it could potentially impact the overall treatment landscape. PALI-2108’s localized approach is designed to reduce class-associated side effects while preserving anti-inflammatory and anti-fibrotic activity.

The Virtual Investor KOL Connect segment featuring Palisade Bio is now available here .

For more information about PALI-2108 and the Company’s development plans, visit www.palisadebio.com .

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases. The Company believes that by using a targeted approach with its novel therapeutics it will transform the treatment landscape. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com .

Investor Relations Contact