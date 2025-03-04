Palisade Bio Participates in Virtual Investor “What This Means” Segment

Dr. Joerg Heyer, Head of Translational Science and Medicine of Palisade Bio highlights preclinical data for lead product candidate, PALI-2108, for the treatment of Ulcerative Colitis (UC)



Carlsbad, CA, March 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced the release of a Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment .

As part of this segment, Dr. Heyer discussed the Company’s positive preclinical data for its lead product candidate, PALI-2108, which was recently presented at the 2025 Crohn’s and Colitis Congress and what this means for Palisade’s UC development program.

The Virtual Investor “What This Means” segment featuring Palisade Bio is now available here . Additional videos from all Virtual Investor events are available at virtualinvestorco.com .

