PainTEQ Announces First Patient Enrolled in the TRAQTION Study

Prospective multicenter clinical study will evaluate outcomes associated with posterior sacroiliac joint procedures utilizing the cortical-piercing TRAQ™ allograft

TAMPA, Fla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PainTEQ, a leader in minimally invasive solutions for chronic pain, today announced enrollment of the first patient in the TRAQTION Study, a prospective, multicenter clinical study evaluating outcomes associated with posterior sacroiliac joint procedures utilizing the cortical-piercing TRAQ™ allograft.

The first patient was enrolled by Kevin Henry, M.D., of Pain Institute of Southern Arizona in Tucson, Arizona, one of the study's investigators. The first study procedure was subsequently performed by Patrick Buchanan, M.D., of Spanish Hills Interventional Pain Specialists in Camarillo, California, marking another important milestone in the study's progression.

The TRAQTION Study is expected to enroll up to 100 patients across up to 10 sites in the United States and will follow patients for 24 months. The study is designed to evaluate patient-reported outcomes, safety, healthcare utilization, and the real-world experience associated with posterior sacroiliac joint procedures utilizing TRAQ™.

TRAQ™ is utilized in posterior sacroiliac joint procedures and is intended to traverse the sacroiliac joint, resulting in a cortical-piercing trajectory through both the sacrum and ilium. The approach builds upon the procedural foundation established by PainTEQ's posterior sacroiliac joint procedure, incorporating an additional step to achieve cortical penetration of both the sacral and iliac cortices. The TRAQTION Study reflects PainTEQ's ongoing commitment to generating prospective clinical evidence and advancing the understanding of patient outcomes following posterior sacroiliac joint procedures.

"The enrollment of the first patient in the TRAQTION Study represents an important milestone in the continued evolution of posterior sacroiliac joint procedures," said Eric Cornidez, M.D., M.B.A., Chief Medical Officer at the Pain Institute of Southern Arizona. "I am pleased to participate in this study and contribute to the growing body of evidence evaluating this cortical-piercing posterior approach."

"The cortical engagement approach represents a meaningful step forward for PainTEQ, and TRAQTION is built to evaluate it with the prospective rigor the field deserves. Two years of follow-up across a multicenter cohort will give us a clear view of durability, safety, and patient experience. This is exactly the evidence physicians need to inform how they position this procedure for their patients," said Lalit Venkatesan, Senior Vice President of Clinical Research at PainTEQ.

The first patient enrollment and the first study procedure represent important milestones in the TRAQTION Study and mark the beginning of a broader clinical research initiative that underscores PainTEQ's dedication to evidence generation, physician education, and continued investment in advancing care for patients suffering from chronic pain.

Additional information about the TRAQTION Study is available at ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT07547215).

About PainTEQ

PainTEQ is a leader in minimally invasive solutions for chronic pain, focused on advancing innovative technologies, clinical evidence, and physician education that help improve patient care. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida, PainTEQ has helped pioneer posterior sacroiliac joint procedures through its growing portfolio of technologies and commitment to evidence-based innovation. Through ongoing investment in research, clinical studies, and physician training, PainTEQ is committed to expanding treatment options for patients suffering from chronic pain.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding PainTEQ's clinical, regulatory, and commercial plans, including the conduct and timing of the TRAQTION study and the presentation of clinical data. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including site activation timing, patient enrollment, regulatory considerations, and the outcome of clinical investigations. Statements herein are not intended to provide medical advice or to substitute for the judgment of qualified healthcare professionals. TRAQ™ has not been evaluated for safety or efficacy beyond the data described above; ongoing studies, including TRAQTION, are designed to further characterize the device's real-world performance.

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SOURCE PainTEQ