Paige and NHS Wales Launch PanCancer Pilot to Triage Cases with AI at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paige, a leader in next-generation AI technology, together with NHS Wales, has announced the launch of a new pilot project at Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB). The project will evaluate how Paige’s AI-assisted diagnostic application, Paige PanCancer Detect, can streamline pathology workflows and enhance patient care by triaging routine clinical cases.

The pilot will be the first clinical use of Paige PanCancer Detect and involve the prospective assessment of cases across all tissue types consecutively received for routine evaluation. This will determine whether the use of AI can shorten turnaround times for malignant case assessments and facilitate earlier detection of cancer to get the results to patients faster.

“Through this pilot, we aim to establish the real-world utility of AI to prioritize potentially malignant cases and reduce diagnostic delays,” said Dr. Alistair Heath, Histopathologist at BCUHB. “By analyzing the impact on turnaround times and diagnostic accuracy, we can begin to understand how to better support quality improvement, more efficient patient management, and ultimately, faster results for patients.”

Each case will be analyzed using Paige PanCancer Detect, developed using more than three million pathology slides, to predict whether a whole slide image (WSI) is benign or suspicious for cancer. Cases flagged as suspicious will be prioritized for pathologist review, while those marked as benign will follow the standard workflow.

“We are committed to exploring how innovative technologies can support our pathology services and ultimately benefit patients across North Wales,” said Dr. Muhammad Aslam, Consultant Pathologist and Clinical Director for North Wales Diagnostic and Specialist Clinical Services. “This pilot represents an important step toward that vision, and we are pleased to be working on this initiative.”

“We are thrilled to support this pioneering pilot with NHS Wales,” said Dr. Juan Retamero, Medical Vice President at Paige. “Paige PanCancer Detect was designed to assist pathologists across tissue types, and this project provides a valuable opportunity to see it in action in a clinical setting.”

The pilot builds on the success of Paige being awarded an NHS tender to conduct a larger-scale study and the service improvement project will expand to include additional health boards across Wales.

About Paige

Paige is pushing the boundaries of AI to solve cancer’s most critical issues, revolutionizing cancer care with next-generation technology. By leveraging exclusive access to millions of digitized pathology slides, clinical reports, and genomic data, Paige gains a holistic understanding of cancer, encompassing diverse factors such as gender, race, ethnicity, and geographical regions. This comprehensive data enables Paige to create advanced AI solutions that redefine cancer detection, diagnosis, and treatment. With a unique, intricate understanding of tissue, Paige sets new standards in precision diagnostics, earning the distinction of being the first FDA-cleared AI application in pathology. Paige has also developed the first million-slide foundation model for cancer, continuing to lead the way in uncovering novel insights and transforming them into life-changing products. For more information, visit www.paige.ai.

About Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board (BCUHB)

BCUHB is the largest health organisation in Wales, with a budget of £1.99 billion and a workforce of more than 20,000. The Health Board is responsible for the delivery of health care services to more than 700,000 people across the six counties of North Wales (Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham). This includes the provision of primary, community and mental health, as well as general hospital services. In primary care settings the Health Board delivers NHS care through a combination of independent contractors and directly delivered services across North Wales. This network of primary care services covers 96 medical practices (“GP practices”), 83 dental and orthodontic practices, 69 optometry/optician practices and 147 community pharmacies.

Media Contact

Amanda Wolfe

amanda.wolfe@paige.ai