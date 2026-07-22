SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Pacira to Report Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results on Tuesday August 4, 2026

July 22, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif., July 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2026 financial results after the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday August 4, 2026. Following the release, the company will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET.

For listeners who wish to participate in the question and answer session via telephone, please pre-register here. All registrants will receive dial-in information and a PIN allowing them to access the live call. In addition, a live audio of the conference call will be available as a webcast. Interested parties can access the event through the “Events” page on the Pacira website at investor.pacira.com. For those unable to participate in the live call, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Pacira website for approximately two weeks following the call.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block, an adductor canal nerve block, and a sciatic nerve block in the popliteal fossa for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera®º, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing a pipeline of clinical-stage assets for musculoskeletal pain and adjacencies, its most advanced product candidate, PCRX-201 (enekinragene inzadenovec), a novel locally administered gene therapy, is in Phase 2 clinical development for osteoarthritis of the knee. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact:

Pacira BioSciences, Inc.
Christian Pedetti, (973) 254-4387
Christian.Pedetti@pacira.com

Northern California Earnings
Pacira Biosciences
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
syringe in a vial with a radioactive symbol against a background of antibodies
Radiopharmaceuticals
Novartis scraps mid-stage radiopharma asset as Pluvicto soars
July 22, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Partnership handshake with world map background. Business concept
Earnings
Novartis stays ‘geography-agnostic’ in dealmaking amid flurry of China deals
July 21, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Paper plane go to success goal vector business financial concept start up, leadership, creative idea symbol paper art style
Earnings
Q2 earnings arrive as pharma picks up steam, buoyed by dealmaking, policy tailwinds
July 15, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
FDA
FDA’s absent leaders, the millions pharma CEOs make, and pancreatic cancer’s momentum
May 20, 2026
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Jef Akst