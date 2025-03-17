Pacira BioSciences Confirms Receipt of Director Nominations from DOMA Perpetual

-- No Shareholder Action Required at This Time --

PARSIPPANY, N.J., March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCRX), the industry leader in its commitment to deliver innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients, today confirmed that DOMA Perpetual Capital Management LLC (“DOMA”) has nominated three candidates to stand for election to the Pacira Board of Directors (the “Board”) at the Company’s 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Pacira issued the following statement in response to DOMA’s director nominations:

“Pacira’s Board and management team are taking decisive action to enhance shareholder value. We recently completed a comprehensive portfolio review and defined our 5x30 plan as the best plan to deliver shareholder value. The Nominating, Governance and Sustainability Committee of the Pacira Board will evaluate and consider DOMA’s proposed candidates, as it does with all director candidates.”

The Board will present its formal recommendation regarding director nominees in the Company’s definitive proxy statement and other materials, to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and mailed to all shareholders eligible to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

The date of the Annual Meeting has not yet been announced and shareholders are not required to take any action at this time.

Evercore is serving as financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is serving as legal advisor to the Company.

About Pacira

Pacira delivers innovative, non-opioid pain therapies to transform the lives of patients. Pacira has three commercial-stage non-opioid treatments: EXPAREL® (bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension), a long-acting local analgesic currently approved for infiltration, fascial plane block, and as an interscalene brachial plexus nerve block for postsurgical pain management; ZILRETTA® (triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension), an extended-release, intra-articular injection indicated for the management of osteoarthritis knee pain; and iovera ® º, a novel, handheld device for delivering immediate, long-acting, drug-free pain control using precise, controlled doses of cold temperature to a targeted nerve. The company is also advancing the development of PCRX-201, a novel locally administered gene therapy with the potential to treat large prevalent diseases like osteoarthritis. To learn more about Pacira, visit www.pacira.com.

