PacBio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 12, 2026

January 28, 2026 | 
MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 5:00 pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at PacBio’s website at https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT)
Listen live via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/
Toll-free: 1-888-349-0136
International: 1-412-317-0459

About PacBio

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing, address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.  

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. 

Contacts

Investors:
Jim Gibson
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com


