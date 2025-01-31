SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

PacBio to Report Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results on February 13, 2025

January 31, 2025 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) announced today that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss its fourth quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 4:30 pm Eastern Time.

The call will be webcast and may be accessed at PacBio’s website at https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/.

Date: Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT)
Listen live via internet or replay: https://investor.pacificbiosciences.com/
Toll-free: 1-888-349-0136
International: 1-412-317-0459

If using the dial-in option, please join the call ten minutes before the start time using the appropriate number above and ask to join the “PacBio Q4 Earnings Call.”

About PacBio

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality, and completeness, which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications, including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

Contacts

Investors:
Todd Friedman
ir@pacb.com

Media:
pr@pacb.com

Northern California Earnings
PacBio
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
cutting off a row of people into pieces
Layoffs
Ironwood Chops Half of Staff as 2025 Guidance Disappoints
January 30, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Concept of money prize. Vector illustration. Halftone hand holds bouquet of money flowers. Gift prize, donation, earnings, bonus or cashback concept. Retro poster or banner. Creative trend collage.
Manufacturing
Samsung Biologics Continues Mega-Deal Streak With $1.4B European Contract
January 23, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Oct 9, 2019 Milpitas / CA / USA - Johnson & Johnson Vision offices in Silicon Valley; Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. is part of the American multinational corporation Johnson&Johnson
Earnings
J&J Says Deals Likely to Shrink After $14.6B Intra-Cellular Buy
January 22, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Job Trends
BioSpace Showcases Life Sciences Hubs in 2025 Hotbed Maps
January 21, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner