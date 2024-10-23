PacBio Onso™ Short Read Sequencing Instrument Joins 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PacBio (Nasdaq: PACB), a leading developer of high-quality, highly accurate genomic sequencing solutions, today announced the inclusion of the Onso short-read sequencing platform in the 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program. The 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program recognizes instruments and workflows compatible with 10x Genomics’ products and applications, thereby broadening the range of sequencing solutions available to researchers worldwide.

The Onso platform, designed to provide exceptional accuracy and performance in short-read sequencing, is well-aligned with 10x Genomics’ suite of tools for single-cell and spatial biology applications. The Onso platform joins PacBio’s MAS-seq long read RNA sequencing solution in the 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program, as part of PacBio’s effort to empower scientists with integrated workflows that enhance insights into genomics and transcriptomics, addressing key challenges in scientific research and advancing discovery in health and disease.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with 10x Genomics, an established leader in single-cell and spatial biology solutions,” said David Miller, VP of Global Marketing at PacBio. “The integration of our Onso short read sequencing instrument into their partner program signifies a major step forward for researchers looking for high-performance sequencing with superior accuracy. This collaboration will help expand the possibilities for discovery in complex biological systems and enhance our ability to support cutting-edge research in genomics.”

Benefits of the Collaboration:

Streamlined Workflows : Researchers can now access seamless end-to-end solutions by combining PacBio’s Onso platform with 10x Genomics’ technologies, allowing for improved data quality and efficiency.

: Researchers can now access seamless end-to-end solutions by combining PacBio’s Onso platform with 10x Genomics’ technologies, allowing for improved data quality and efficiency. Enhanced Applications : The Onso platform is compatible with 10x Genomics’ Single Cell 3’ v3.1 assay.

: The Onso platform is compatible with 10x Genomics’ Single Cell 3’ v3.1 assay. Industry-Leading Accuracy: PacBio’s Onso platform delivers unmatched sequencing accuracy, further enhancing the precision of 10x Genomics’ cutting-edge research tools.



“We are thrilled to welcome the PacBio Onso platform into the 10x Genomics Compatible Partner Program,” said Rena Bradham, VP and Global Head of Marketing at 10x Genomics. “PacBio’s innovative approach to short read sequencing, paired with our leading single-cell technologies, provides an integrated solution that will enable researchers to push the boundaries of genomic science.”

About Pacific Biosciences

PacBio (NASDAQ: PACB) is a premier life science technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures advanced sequencing solutions to help scientists and clinical researchers resolve genetically complex problems. Our products and technologies stem from two highly differentiated core technologies focused on accuracy, quality and completeness which include our HiFi long-read sequencing and our SBB® short-read sequencing technologies. Our products address solutions across a broad set of research applications including human germline sequencing, plant and animal sciences, infectious disease and microbiology, oncology, and other emerging applications. For more information, please visit www.pacb.com and follow @PacBio.

PacBio products are provided for Research Use Only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics is a life science technology company building products to accelerate the mastery of biology and advance human health. Our integrated solutions include instruments, consumables and software for single cell and spatial biology, which help academic and translational researchers and biopharmaceutical companies understand biological systems at a resolution and scale that matches the complexity of biology. Our products are behind breakthroughs in oncology, immunology, neuroscience and more, fueling powerful discoveries that are transforming the world’s understanding of health and disease. To learn more, visit 10xgenomics.com or connect with us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter) .

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements relating to the uses, coverage, advantages, quality or performance of, or benefits or expected benefits of using, PacBio products or technologies, including in connection with 10x’s anticipate use of Onso; and other future events. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they are subject to assumptions, risks, and uncertainties and could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including, challenges inherent in sequencing a large number of genomes, and the difficulty of generating discoveries across various areas of research; potential product performance and quality issues; third-party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate PacBio’s patents or proprietary rights; and other risks associated with international operations. Additional factors that could materially affect actual results can be found in PacBio’s most recent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including PacBio’s most recent reports on Forms 8-K, 10-K, and 10-Q, and include those listed under the caption “Risk Factors.” These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof; except as required by law, PacBio disclaims any obligation to revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

