P3 Partners Oral Surgery Launches Ambitious Practice Acquisition Campaign, Seeking Passionate Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons to Join Our Growing Team

CHARLESTON, W.V.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--P3 Partners Oral Surgery, one of the fastest growing oral surgery service organizations in the Mid-Atlantic region, has launched an ambitious practice acquisition campaign, seeking partnerships with established oral surgery practices across the company’s expanding regional footprint.

Backed by leading healthcare private equity firm HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC, P3 Partners is able to offer lucrative partnership packages to practitioners and their existing businesses in advanced oral and maxillofacial surgery.

P3 Partners is also actively recruiting new and experienced oral and maxillofacial surgeons interested in joining our growing team of highly skilled doctors who are passionate about delivering world-class care to underserved communities across Appalachia, the Mid-Atlantic Region and beyond. With a focus on exceptional patient experiences, state-of-the-art technology, and a commitment to work-life balance, P3 Partners offers an unparalleled opportunity for surgeons looking to make a meaningful impact.

OUR MISSION

At P3 Partners, our mission is to provide exceptional, pain-free patient care in state-of-the-art facilities. Our skilled surgeons utilize advanced oral and facial surgical techniques to positively impact the lives of our patients and their families.

OUR DIFFERENCE

Positively Impact Lives: Play a vital role in delivering life-changing care to underserved communities.

Play a vital role in delivering life-changing care to underserved communities. State-of-the-Art Technology: Utilize advanced 3D scanning, imaging, and photogrammetry technologies to ensure precise and effective same-day full-arch rehabilitation, while streamlining administrative tasks to maximize patient interactions and surgical productivity.

Utilize advanced 3D scanning, imaging, and photogrammetry technologies to ensure precise and effective same-day full-arch rehabilitation, while streamlining administrative tasks to maximize patient interactions and surgical productivity. Highly Competitive Compensation & Benefits: Industry-leading pay with periodic bonuses Sign-on bonus and relocation assistance (where applicable) Fully paid Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance with company reimbursements for medical expenses Generous Paid Time Off and 6 Paid Holidays 401(k) with Employer Match and continuing education support

Strong Work-Life Balance: Enjoy a days-only schedule with no weekends, plus administrative support to streamline your non-clinical duties.

Enjoy a days-only schedule with no weekends, plus administrative support to streamline your non-clinical duties. Beautiful Communities: Live and work in scenic areas across West Virginia, Kentucky, and Virginia, surrounded by natural beauty and welcoming people.

Live and work in scenic areas across West Virginia, Kentucky, and Virginia, surrounded by natural beauty and welcoming people. Great People: Join a collaborative, highly skilled team dedicated to delivering exceptional patient experiences.

OUR WORK EXPERIENCE

We believe in a strong work-life balance. Our surgeons enjoy a days-only schedule with no weekend obligations, allowing time to focus on personal and professional priorities. Dedicated

administrative teams ensure our surgeons can focus entirely on patient care while enjoying a best-in-class employee experience.

LOCATIONS

P3 Partners operates through its Mountain State Oral & Facial Surgery network, serving communities across West Virginia, Kentucky, and Virginia – actively pursuing expansion opportunities in other states. With access to scenic beauty, these locations offer a balance of professional fulfillment and an unmatched quality of life. Our in-house network of practicing surgeons fosters a collaborative and supportive environment for ongoing success.

CANDIDATE QUALIFICATIONS

Board-Certified in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery

Ability to obtain a dental license in the assigned practicing state

EXPLORE THE OPPORTUNITY

For more information or to apply, visit our partnership website: https://p3partners.care/about-page/. Join P3 Partners Oral Surgery to advance your career, positively impact communities, and experience a truly rewarding professional environment.

ABOUT P3 PARTNERS ORAL SURGERY

P3 Partners Oral Surgery is a premier oral surgery service organization based in the Mid-Atlantic region. Headquartered in Charleston, WV, P3 Partners supports leading oral surgery practices with comprehensive business services, including revenue cycle management, purchasing, accounting & finance, marketing, human resources, and IT support. By managing these essential business processes, P3 enables surgeons to focus entirely on delivering the highest quality clinical care. https://p3partners.care/

ABOUT HEALTHEDGE

HealthEdge Investment Partners, LLC is an operating-oriented private equity firm founded in 2005 that focuses exclusively on the healthcare industry. HealthEdge seeks to achieve superior returns by investing in businesses that benefit from the knowledge, experience, and network of relationships of its partners. HealthEdge’s partners have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in healthcare as CEOs and investors. For more information on HealthEdge, please visit healthedgepartners.com.

Media inquiries: David Simpson, Resilere Partners, dsimpson@resilere.com