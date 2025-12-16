SUBSCRIBE
OYE Therapeutics Raises $5.475 Million in a Series A to Advance Clinical Development of High-Concentration Caffeine Therapy for its Anesthesia Recovery and Drug Overdose Reversal

December 16, 2025 | 
2 min read
Crown Point, Indiana--(Newsfile Corp. - December 16, 2025) - OYE Therapeutics, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a caffeine platform for anesthesia recovery and opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD), announced that on November 28, 2025 it had raised $5.475 million in a Series A financing. OYE Therapeutics proprietary product, comprised high-concentration caffeine expects to begin a Phase 1 clinical trial Q1 2026. WBB Securities LLC acted as the placement agent for this transaction.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

  • OYE Therapeutics raised more than $5M in an oversubscribed Series A financing to advance a high-concentration intravenous caffeine therapy, with a Phase 1 trial planned for Q1 2026.
  • The company is pursuing a broad platform, including anesthesia recovery and military/civilian acute care, building on preclinical work and U.S. military grant funding.
  • The investigational therapy is also designed to be used alongside naloxone, aiming to support wakefulness and respiratory drive during recovery from opioid-induced respiratory depression (OIRD).

    Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/278207_oye_550.jpg
Click image above to view full announcement.

About OYE Therapeutics

OYE Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical development company focused on transforming overlooked or "accepted-as-intractable" clinical problems into solvable challenges. Developing a differentiated, platform designed to accelerate recovery from anesthesia and deep sedation and address fentanyl-related intoxication through a novel mechanism distinct from naloxone. Our mission is to improve existing treatments through breakthrough enhancements that target serious unmet needs in patient care. The name OYE stands for "Open Your Eyes" -- a phrase that reflects both the clinical necessity and metaphorical vision that inspired our founding. It underscores our belief that some of the most important progress in healthcare comes from rethinking problems others have resigned to live with.

About WBB Securities

WBB Securities is a leading Investment Management, Investment Banking, and Equity Research firm focused primarily in the life sciences niche. Established in 2001 with offices in New Jersey, New York, and California. WBB Securities is registered with the SEC as a broker-dealer, a member of FINRA, and a state-registered investment advisor with a proprietary trading desk. The firm is comprised of a nationwide team of respected senior investment and research professionals serving institutional and high-net-worth clients.

Contacts:

Brett Dines
bdines@oyetherapeutics.com

Steve Brozak
sbrozak@wbbsec.com

Source: OYE Therapeutics

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278207



Indiana
