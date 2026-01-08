Oxeia Pioneering First Potential FDA-Approved Concussion Treatment

Biotech showed 85% patient improvement in Phase 2a trial—zero approved treatments exist for persistent concussion symptoms

BOSTON, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals today launched an equity crowdfunding campaign on StartEngine to advance OXE103, a therapy for persistent concussion symptoms that demonstrated an 85% responder rate in Phase 2a clinical testing. The company is targeting Phase 2b enrollment of 160 patients beginning in 2026, positioning OXE103 as what could become the first approved treatment for a condition affecting millions of Americans.

Between 1.4 and 4.2 million Americans develop persistent concussion symptoms each year. These patients experience headaches that last for months, cognitive impairment that makes work and school impossible, and lives upended by symptoms that stretch far beyond normal recovery timelines. Standard imaging detects no structural damage. Without visible pathology to treat, physicians offer rest as the only intervention—an approach that fails to address the underlying metabolic dysfunction driving persistent symptoms.

"I watched teammates deal with symptoms for months with no treatment options," said Alex Smith, who suffered a career-altering concussion in 2012 playing quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers. Smith, now an ESPN analyst, joined Oxeia's board as investor after reviewing the Phase 2a data. "This is the first time I've seen real clinical evidence that a treatment could help patients recover."

The Phase 2a clinical trial at University of Kansas Medical Center showed an 85% responder rate among patients treated with OXE103, compared to 33% of patients receiving standard care alone. Treated patients demonstrated reduction in symptom severity and improvement in quality of life, representing what the company believes is the first clinically meaningful improvement shown in persistent concussion patients.

Oxeia's development timeline has been significantly accelerated through a licensing agreement providing access to over $100 million in development data from Daiichi Sankyo Pharmaceuticals, including clinical studies where more than 300 patients across multiple indications were treated with ghrelin. This eliminated an estimated 5 to 7 years of early-stage safety testing, allowing Oxeia to advance directly to Phase 2 efficacy trials.

"We're funding the Phase 2b trial that could establish the first approved concussion treatment," said Michael Wyand, CEO of Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals. "We're validating the endpoints that create the regulatory pathway for the entire industry. For the first time, there's a real path to bringing treatment to millions of patients who have no options."

The Phase 2b trial will enroll 160 patients at major academic medical centers beginning in 2026. Public investors can purchase equity through the SEC-qualified offering on StartEngine with a minimum investment of $500.

Headquartered in Boston, MA, Oxeia Biopharmaceuticals is a privately held clinical-stage biotech company developing OXE103 for persistent concussion symptoms.

