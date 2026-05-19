Owens & Minor Launches Halyard Kitting

Halyard Kitting combines Owens & Minor's expertise in supply chain operations, distribution and manufacturing to transform the kitting experience for its customers

Model expands on Owens & Minor's longstanding manufacturing presence in Honduras with the grand opening of a new flagship kitting facility in Villaneuva

RICHMOND, Va., May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Owens & Minor, a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world, today announced the launch of Halyard® Kitting. Halyard Kitting is a new approach to manufacturing the medical procedure trays that healthcare systems rely on to provide patient care in acute and non-acute care settings, including the operating room (OR). Medical procedure trays, sometimes referred to as surgical procedure kits or procedure packs, contain nearly all the instruments, supplies and medical devices clinicians require for a given procedure in one ready-to use package, and play a critical role in supporting a more efficient clinical environment.1

"Halyard Kitting is the culmination of years of intense logistical planning, investment and most importantly, listening to what our healthcare customers need most from their medical kitting provider," said Christian Cook, chairman and interim CEO, Owens & Minor, and managing director at Platinum Equity. "We are proud to offer hospitals and healthcare systems a more resilient solution that also dramatically improves our ability to serve, and our capacity to grow alongside them."

Halyard Kitting's main hub of operations is located in Villanueva, Honduras. With more than three decades of manufacturing experience in Honduras, the flagship facility offers new opportunities for up to 2,000 Owens & Minor teammates in the region. The state-of-the-art site incorporates the latest technology and process improvements for assembling medical procedure kits, including visual management sequencing and automated packaging systems that nearly double Owens & Minor's current network kitting production capacity. Combined with Owens & Minor's leading expertise in supply chain, distribution and manufacturing, Halyard Kitting transforms the production process, offering healthcare providers a more resilient and flexible approach with a broad range of kit components, including proprietary Halyard brand products.

On December 31, 2025, Owens & Minor announced a new chapter in its long and storied history: the medical distribution, products and technology services business, formerly referred to as Products & Healthcare Services (P&HS), is now part of the Platinum Equity portfolio. The company continues to operate as a private standalone company under the Owens & Minor name, carrying on the legacy of excellence and service the company has long been known for.

About Owens & Minor



Owens & Minor is a global healthcare solutions company providing essential products, services and technology solutions that support care delivery in leading hospitals, health systems and research centers around the world. For over 140 years, Owens & Minor has delivered comfort and confidence behind the scenes so healthcare stays at the forefront, helping to make each day better for the hospitals, healthcare partners, and communities we serve. Powered by more than 14,000 teammates worldwide, Owens & Minor exists because every day, everywhere, Life Takes Care™.

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1 Application of Lean Methodology for Improved Quality and Efficiency in Operating Room Instrument Availability. Journal for Healthcare Quality 37(5):p 277-286, September/October 2015.

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