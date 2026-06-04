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Ovid Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

June 4, 2026 | 
1 min read

NEW YORK, June 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering better, gentler medicines for brain disorders with significant unmet need, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in two upcoming investor conferences:

  • Oppenheimer CNS & Neuro-Muscular Summit – Wednesday, June 10 at 3:45 pm ET
  • H.C. Wainwright 7th Annual Neuro Perspectives Hybrid Conference – Monday, June 15

A webcast of the presentations can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company’s website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website following the live presentation for approximately 30 days.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company dedicated to pioneering better, gentler medicines for the brain. The Company discovers and develops differentiated, small molecule medicines for neurological and neuropsychiatric disorders with significant unmet need. Ovid is developing: OV329, a next-generation GABA-aminotransferase inhibitor, as a potential therapy for treatment-resistant focal onset seizures (FOS) and developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs), including tuberous sclerosis complex (TSC) associated seizures and infantile spasms (IS); and OV4071 and others within a library of compounds that directly activate the KCC2 transporter, for multiple CNS disorders. For more information about these and other Ovid research programs, please visit www.ovidrx.com.

Contact

Investor Relations & Media
Victoria Fort
VFort@ovidrx.com
202.361.0445


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