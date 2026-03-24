OverT Bio Announces the Formation of the Clinical Advisory Board to Support the Clinical Development of OVT-101 in Ovarian Cancer and Other Solid Tumors

OverT builds scalable, cost-effective immune therapies for solid tumors using its data-driven discovery platforms

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Biotech--OverT Bio, a biotechnology company developing next-generation therapies for solid tumors, today announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board, comprised of internationally recognized leaders in oncology and cellular immunotherapy. The members of OverT’s Clinical Advisory Board are Dr. Kristen Hege, Dr. David Miklos, Dr. Dmitriy Zamarin, and Dr. Robert Wenham.

The Clinical Advisory Board will provide strategic guidance on OverT’s clinical development plans, including trial design, indication prioritization, and translational strategy, as the company advances its lead asset, OVT-101 towards the clinic. OVT-101 is an off-the-shelf gamma delta CAR-T therapy targeting Claudin-6 and programmed for potency and durability using novel reprogramming strategies discovered with OverT’s massively-parallel overexpression platform. Using DNA barcoding, OverT’s unique platform has analyzed thousands of genes in primary human immune cells and identified which ones make better therapies when challenged by multiple forms of tumor immunosuppression.

“We are honored to welcome this exceptional group of clinicians and scientists to our Clinical Advisory Board,” said Dr. Mat Legut, co-founder and CEO of OverT Bio. “Each member brings deep expertise in immune therapies and solid tumor oncology, which will be critical for our success in the clinic.”

Kristen Hege, MD is a clinician-scientist and seasoned executive who led the first-in-class BCMA CAR-T program (Abecma) in multiple myeloma from inception through FDA approval at Bristol-Myers Squibb. She was most recently Senior Vice President of Early Clinical Development in Oncology/Hematology and Cell Therapy at BMS. In addition to her corporate leadership, Dr. Hege was the Clinical Professor of Medicine at UCSF, where she cared for patients with blood cancers for nearly three decades. She continues to shape the future of innovative cancer therapies by serving on the board of directors for multiple biotechnology companies.

David Miklos, MD, PhD is the Chief of Stanford’s Bone Marrow Transplant and Cell Therapy Program that provides over 700 cancer cell therapies annually. As a leading clinical expert, he has served as a principal investigator on pivotal trials for several CAR-T cell therapies in lymphoma and multiple myeloma. His translational research focuses on human correlative assays to optimize CAR-T therapy including ctDNA MRD, tumor antigen quantification, CAR-T immune phenotyping (CAR-FACS), and their single cell RNA and DNA characterization.

Dmitriy Zamarin, MD, PhD is the Section Head of Gynecologic Medical Oncology, and co-director of Center of Excellence for Gynecologic Cancers at Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. He has served as a principal investigator and a translational chair on multiple institutional and cooperative group clinical trials and serves as the translational research co-chair on the NRG Oncology Cervical Cancer committee. His clinical and laboratory research is focused on cancer cell-intrinsic mechanisms of immune recognition and resistance and development of novel therapeutics. Prior to his leadership role at Mount Sinai, he was a physician-scientist at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, where he led numerous early-phase clinical trials testing immune-based treatment combinations.

Robert Wenham, MD is the Chair of the Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Senior Member in the Molecular Medicine Program at H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center and Research Institute. He has directed numerous clinical trials evaluating targeted therapies, immunotherapies, and novel chemotherapeutics for ovarian, cervical, and uterine cancers. Recognized for his commitment to surgical excellence and innovative patient care, he has played a critical role in bringing life-extending therapies from the laboratory directly to the clinic. He has received the Molly Cade Ovarian Cancer Research Award from the Gynecologic Cancer Foundation. Dr. Wenham also serves in vital leadership capacities within national oncology cooperatives, including the Gynecologic Oncology Group (GOG), where he helps shape the national research agenda for women's cancers.

“Building a Clinical Advisory Board of this caliber is an important step as we translate our platform into the clinic,” said Dr. Francesco Galimi, Chief Medical Officer of OverT Bio. “Their collective experience across cellular therapies and solid tumors will be invaluable in shaping a thoughtful and efficient clinical development strategy for our programs.”

The formation of the Clinical Advisory Board marks an important milestone as OverT Bio continues to build its clinical strategy and advance its lead program toward first-in-human studies.

About OverT Bio

OverT Bio is developing effective and safe cell therapies and biologics for solid tumors. Founded in 2022 by Drs. Mat Legut and Neville Sanjana, OverT has pioneered new pooled functional screening and synthetic genomics platforms to develop next-generation engineered immune therapies. OverT is based in New York and is funded by leading biotechnology investors, including Alexandria Venture Investments, ARTIS Ventures, Cancer Research Institute, Civilization Ventures, Fusion Fund, Gaingels, Hawktail, OMX Ventures and Wing VC. For more information, visit overt.bio.

Media contact

Mat Legut

contact@overt.bio