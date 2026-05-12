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Outset Medical to Present at RBC Global Healthcare Conference

May 11, 2026 | 
1 min read

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outset Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: OM) (“Outset”), a medical technology company pioneering a first-of-its-kind technology to improve clinical outcomes in dialysis with less cost and complexity, today announced that members of management will participate at the RBC Capital Markets Global Health Care conference on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

The live and archived webcast of the session will be available on the “Investors” section of the Outset website at https://investors.outsetmedical.com/.

About Outset Medical, Inc.
Outset is a medical technology company transforming the dialysis experience across the continuum of care with a first-of-its-kind technology. The Tablo® Hemodialysis System, FDA-cleared for use from hospital to home, is trusted by more than 1,000 U.S. healthcare facilities and has enabled millions of treatments delivered by thousands of nurses. Designed to reduce the cost and complexity of dialysis, Tablo combines water purification and on-demand dialysate production into a single, integrated system that connects seamlessly with Electronic Medical Record systems and a proprietary data analytics platform. This enterprise solution empowers providers to develop an in-house dialysis program where they are in control – enabling better operational, clinical, and financial outcomes. Outset is redefining what’s possible in kidney care through innovation, scale, and a relentless commitment to improving the lives of patients and the professionals who care for them. For more information, visit www.outsetmedical.com.

Contact
Investors@outsetmedical.com


Northern California Events Healthcare Medtech
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