Ossium Health to Present New Clinical Data from PRESERVE I Study at the 2026 Tandem Meetings

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering off-the-shelf bone marrow therapies derived from deceased organ donors, today announced it will present new clinical data from its ongoing PRESERVE I study at the 2026 Tandem Meetings taking place on February 4-7, 2026 in Salt Lake City, UT.

Ossium will deliver one oral presentation and three poster presentations highlighting clinical experience with its cryopreserved, donor-derived bone marrow platform. The featured oral presentation will showcase first-in-human clinical data from the first four patients treated in the PRESERVE I study, marking an important milestone in the advancement of off-the-shelf bone marrow transplantation. Ossium’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Sagar Munjal, will present the study’s encouraging preliminary data, which demonstrate the safety and feasibility of transplanting bone marrow derived from deceased donors. Additional poster presentations underscore key advantages of Ossium’s off-the-shelf bone marrow platform, including its ability to provide immediate graft availability in urgent scenarios when a living donor becomes unavailable, as well as its potential to reduce relapse risk.

Oral Presentation

Title: A First-in-Human Study of HLA-Partially to Fully Matched Allogeneic Cryopreserved Deceased Donor Bone Marrow Transplantation for Patients with Hematologic Malignancies

Presenter: Sagar Munjal, MD, Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President, Ossium Health

Presentation ID: 89

Date and Time: Saturday, Feb 7, 11:30 AM - 11:45 AM MST

Location: Ballroom J

Poster Presentations

Title: First Report of Successful, Lifesaving and Timely Graft Rescue Using an Off-the-Shelf Cryopreserved, Cadaveric Marrow in Myeloablative Transplant Following the Unexpected Unavailability of a Living Matched Unrelated Donor

Poster ID: 160

Date and Time: Thursday, Feb 5, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM MST

Location: Hall AB

Title: High-Dose Cryopreserved Bone Marrow from Deceased Donors May Reduce Relapse in HLA-Mismatched Allogeneic Transplantation: Day 180 Post-Transplant HOPE Update

Poster ID: 280

Date and Time: Thursday, Feb 5, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM MST

Location: Hall AB

Title: Demonstrating the Feasibility of Refreezing Previously Cryopreserved Bone Marrow Following Reprocessing

Poster ID: 296

Date and Time: Thursday, Feb 5, 6:30 PM - 8:00 PM MST

Location: Hall AB

“These presentations highlight the growing clinical body of evidence supporting the feasibility, safety, and transformative potential of Ossium bone marrow,” said Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President of Ossium Health. “We look forward to sharing insights from PRESERVE I and related clinical experience with the transplant community at Tandem.”

The company will also exhibit at Booth #106, where attendees can learn more about Ossium’s organ donor-derived bone marrow banking platform and clinical studies.

The Tandem Meetings are jointly hosted by the American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy (ASTCT) and the Center for International Blood and Marrow Transplant Research (CIBMTR) and represent one of the premier global forums for advances in hematopoietic cell transplantation and cellular therapy.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions, organ transplant rejection, and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, please visit https://ossiumhealth.com.

Follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ossiumhealth/ and X at https://x.com/ossiumhealth.

