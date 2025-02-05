Ossium Health to Exhibit at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ossium Health, a clinical-stage bioengineering company with a first-of-its-kind bone marrow banking platform for processing and deploying hematopoietic stem cells and stem cell-based therapies, announced that the company will be exhibiting at the Transplantation & Cellular Therapy (Tandem) Meetings of ASTCT and CIBMTR, to be held on February 12-15, 2025 in Honolulu, HI.





Attendees are encouraged to visit Ossium Health at Booth 629 to learn more about the company’s latest developments, including:

Additionally, the company will present Poster 221, A Potency Assay Matrix for Establishing Consistency of Manufactured Mesenchymal Stem/Stromal Cells, on Thursday, February 13 at 6:45pm HST in Exhibit Hall 3 (HCC) during the Cellular and Gene Therapy: Regulatory and Processing poster session.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions, organ transplant rejection, and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, Chief Executive Officer, President and Co-Founder, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Executive Vice President and Co-Founder. Ossium Health’s manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, please visit https://ossiumhealth.com.

Follow the company on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/ossiumhealth/ and X at https://x.com/ossiumhealth.

Contacts



Jane Griffin

Ossium Health, Inc.

415-513-5535

press@ossiumhealth.com

David Schull

Russo Partners

858-717-2310

david.schull@russopartnersllc.com