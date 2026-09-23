Ossium Health Hosts U.S. Representative Erin Houchin at Indianapolis Production Facility

Congresswoman tours the operational hub of the world's first organ donor bone marrow bank

Inside Ossium's Laboratory (From left) Ossium CEO Kevin Caldwell, Rep. Houchin and Chief Science Officer Erik Woods during a tour of Ossium's laboratory.

Rep. Houchin Visits Ossium Health's Indianapolis Facility (From left) Ossium CEO, Co-Founder & President Kevin Caldwell, U.S. Rep. Erin Houchin (R-Ind.) and Chief Science Officer and Co-Founder Erik Woods outside Ossium Health's Indianapolis production facility.

Rep. Houchin Tours Ossium's Production Facility Rep. Houchin speaks with Ossium Chief Science Officer Erik Woods and CEO Kevin Caldwell in an external corridor of Ossium's production facility.

Rep. Houchin Sees Ossium's Bone Marrow Bank Rep. Houchin visits Ossium's bone marrow bank with Ossium CEO Kevin Caldwell and Chief Science Officer Erik Woods.

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ossium Health hosted U.S. Representative Erin Houchin for a tour of its Indianapolis production facility, where the congresswoman observed firsthand the manufacturing operations behind the world's first bone marrow bank sourced from deceased organ donors.

“Indiana is leading the nation in biotechnology breakthroughs and Ossium Health is at the forefront of that work,” said Rep. Houchin. “I was amazed to see its bone marrow bank firsthand and to learn about the life-saving work they are doing in our state.”

During the visit, the congresswoman toured the production and laboratory space and met with Ossium's leadership and scientific team to learn about the company's work to improve treatment outcomes for patients with life-threatening blood and immune diseases.

To date, 29 patients have received transplants using Ossium's organ donor-derived bone marrow, including four patients in Indiana.

"We were glad to welcome Congresswoman Houchin to our Indianapolis facility," said Kevin Caldwell, Ossium's CEO, Co-Founder & President. "Every graft we release from this facility goes to a patient in our country who now has a life-saving option they didn't have before. Having Hoosier leaders see that work up close and understand what it takes to do it matters a great deal."

Ossium is among Indiana's most prominent biotech employers, with all of its production, quality, and research operations anchored in Indianapolis. The company has been recognized by Fast Company as one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and by Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers. It currently has open positions in Indiana for those looking to join its growing team.

About Ossium Health

Ossium Health is a bioengineering company that leverages its proprietary organ donor bone marrow banking platform to develop stem cell therapies for patients with life-threatening hematologic conditions and musculoskeletal defects. Founded in 2016, the company is led by Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder & President, and Erik Woods, Chief Science Officer, Co-Founder & Executive Vice President. Ossium's manufacturing facility is registered with the FDA and its laboratory is certified under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA). For more information, visit ossiumhealth.com or follow the company on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Jane Griffin

Ossium Health, Inc.

415-513-5535

press@ossiumhealth.com

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