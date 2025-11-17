OSR Holdings Appoints Scientific Co-Founder Dr. Andreas Niethammer as Chief Executive Officer of Vaximm AG to Lead Next Phase of Immuno-Oncology Expansion

BELLEVUE, Wash., Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) today announced the appointment of Dr. Andreas Niethammer, M.D., Ph.D., Vaximm AG's Chief Medical Offer and scientific co-founder, as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective December 1, 2025. Vaximm is a Swiss-German biotech company developing oral T-cell immunotherapies for cancer and a subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc.

Dr. Niethammer, an internationally recognized oncology expert, co-founded Vaximm to translate his pioneering work at The Scripps Research Institute, where he first described the concept of oral T-cell vaccination in a landmark Nature publication (2002). Under his leadership, Vaximm advanced its lead therapeutic vaccine, VXM01, which targets VEGFR-2, into first-in-human clinical studies for pancreatic cancer and glioblastoma, establishing proof-of-concept for oral vector-based immunotherapy targeting tumor vasculature.

Advancing Combination Immuno-Oncology

Under Dr. Niethammer's leadership, Vaximm will focus on integrating its anti-angiogenic immune activation platform with complementary viral oncolysis technologies that have already achieved clinical proof-of-concept (PoC) in a completed U.S. FDA Phase 2a study, through a forthcoming strategic collaboration to be announced in the coming months. The collaboration aims to build a next-generation immuno-oncology platform leveraging synergistic mechanisms of action for renal cell carcinoma (RCC) and other advanced solid tumors.

"I am delighted to step into the role of CEO as we enter an exciting new phase where Vaximm's oral vaccination platform can be combined with potent oncolytic and immune-modulating approaches," said Dr. Niethammer. "Our goal is to deliver more durable systemic antitumor responses while maintaining an excellent safety and tolerability profile."

"As the inventor of Vaximm's core platform, Dr. Niethammer uniquely combines scientific vision with deep clinical development experience," said Peter Hwang, CEO of OSR Holdings. "His appointment as Vaximm CEO marks a natural progression as we prepare for the next chapter of scientific innovation and strategic partnerships to accelerate the development of transformative therapies."

About Vaximm AG

Vaximm AG is a privately held Swiss-German biotechnology company and a subsidiary of OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH). Vaximm's proprietary oral T-cell vaccination platform harnesses live, attenuated bacterial vectors to deliver tumor-associated antigens, inducing robust cellular immune responses. Lead candidate VXM01, targeting VEGFR-2, has demonstrated clinical activity and safety in multiple cancer indications.

About OSR Holdings, Inc.

OSR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSRH engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve global health outcomes. Learn more at www.OSR-Holdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Vaximm's development plans, future collaborations, and potential therapeutic benefits. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Neither OSR Holdings nor Vaximm undertakes any obligation to update or revise these statements.

