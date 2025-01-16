Osmind Appoints Dr. William Sauvé as Chief Medical Officer to Advance Interventional Psychiatric Care

Pioneer in interventional psychiatry to drive growth across Osmind’s nationwide network of psychiatric practices

Osmind, the leading psychiatric treatment and research platform supporting a nationwide network of more than 800 independent psychiatry practices, today announced the appointment of William Sauvé, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Sauvé brings to the role extensive experience in interventional psychiatry and a proven track record of expanding access to innovative treatments like transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) and esketamine.





“Dr. Sauvé’s appointment marks a significant milestone in our mission to advance mental health treatment and research with clinicians at the forefront,” said Jimmy Qian, Co-founder and President at Osmind. “His unique combination of clinical expertise, leadership experience, and dedication to innovation aligns perfectly with our goal of transforming psychiatric care delivery and research.”

His dedication to advancing interventional psychiatry spans his entire career. Dr. Sauvé founded one of the earliest interventional psychiatry practices in the Mid-Atlantic region, the first practice acquired into what is now Greenbrook TMS NeuroHealth. He played a pivotal role in expanding the organization’s footprint to nearly 200 dedicated interventional psychiatry centers nationwide at its peak.

Prior to his work in the private sector, Dr. Sauvé served 11 years as an active-duty military psychiatrist where he was a leader in advancing interventional psychiatry. He started a procedural psychiatry program that included ECT and patient engagement in post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) treatment, and was deployed to Iraq’s Al Anbar Province as regimental psychiatrist for the 7th Marine Regiment. Dr. Sauvé later served as Military Clinical Director at Poplar Springs Hospital.

“Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about bringing innovative treatments to patients who need them most,” said Dr. Sauvé. “The Osmind network represents a vision I’ve wanted to see realized for decades. I’m thrilled to join Osmind in building a future where cutting-edge psychiatric treatments are more accessible and backed by robust real-world evidence.”

Board-certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology, Dr. Sauvé received his medical degree from the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and completed his residency in adult psychiatry through the National Capital Consortium, which includes the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and USUHS.

Osmind Inc. is a public benefit corporation advancing psychiatry through technology, services, and real-world evidence to bring innovative mental health treatments to patients in need.

