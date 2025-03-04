Osivax Secures Strategic Funding to Accelerate the Development of its Influenza Vaccine Candidates

First close of Series B financing raises €10 million

Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd joins as new international investor

Proceeds will accelerate preclinical and clinical development of its broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidates

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Osivax, a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to provide broad-spectrum protection against highly mutating respiratory viruses, today announced the successful first close of its Series B financing, raising €10 million from new and existing investors.





The company is pleased to welcome Meiji Seika Pharma Co., Ltd, a leading Japanese pharmaceutical company specializing in infectious diseases, as a new investor. With a legacy spanning over 75 years, Meiji Seika Pharma is a subsidiary of the Meiji Group and brings extensive expertise in vaccine development and commercialization.

The funds secured from Meiji Seika Pharma, new and existing investors, combined with non-diluted funding, will support the continued preclinical and clinical development of OVX836, Osivax’s broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidate. This includes a Phase 2b field efficacy study (NCT05569239), designed to evaluate OVX836 against placebo in a large cohort of 2,850 participants across multiple international sites. The study represents a significant step in advancing the science of influenza prevention beyond conventional approaches.

“This funding is a strong endorsement of our technology, our team and our vision to develop broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidates,” said Alexandre Le Vert, CEO and Co-Founder of Osivax. “We are gaining significant momentum in advancing Osivax’s development strategy, and we are thrilled to welcome Meiji Seika Pharma as a new investor. Their support, alongside that of our existing investors, reinforces our shared ambition to transform the prevention of respiratory infectious diseases.”

About Osivax

Osivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its novel, self-assembling nanoparticle platform technology, oligoDOMTM, to develop transformative, first-in-class pan-respiratory virus vaccines generating superior T-cell responses in addition to strong and sustained B-cell responses. The company is establishing proof of concept with its broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidate, OVX836, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials with over 1,200 volunteers tested and encouraging efficacy proof of concept data. Osivax’s ambition is to develop a pan-respiratory virus vaccine to prevent all strains of influenza and all variants of Covid-19 in one single shot. The company will expand into other infectious disease indications through combinations and collaborations worldwide.

For further information: https://osivax.com/

Contacts



Contact Osivax

Alexandre LE VERT, CEO

contact@osivax.com

+33 (0)9 70 30 13 80

For Media Inquiries

Trophic Communications

Desmond James or Anja Heuer

osivax@trophic.eu

+49 (0) 151 678 59086 or +49 (0) 151 106 199 05