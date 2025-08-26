Osivax Receives $19.5M BARDA Award to Advance Next-Generation Influenza Vaccine for Pandemic and Seasonal Preparedness

Funding to accelerate development of Osivax’ broad-spectrum influenza A vaccine candidate, OVX836





Lyon, France and Liège, Belgium – August 26, 2025 – Osivax, a biopharmaceutical company developing vaccines to provide broad-spectrum protection against highly mutating infectious viruses, today announced it has secured $19.5 million in funding from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response (ASPR) within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). The multi-year agreement will support key development activities for Osivax’ lead influenza A vaccine candidate, OVX836, a next-generation, broad-spectrum vaccine designed to provide long-lasting protection against circulating and emerging influenza A strains.

“Osivax is excited to explore our universal flu vaccine approach and the potential of OVX836 to transform global influenza preparedness,” said Alexandre Le Vert, CEO and Co-Founder of Osivax. “With BARDA’s support, we are accelerating our path toward late-stage development and preparing for future large-scale efficacy trials.”

The agreement will fund a range of critical activities, including ongoing clinical development, large-scale trial preparation, and process development to enable manufacturing scale-up. Of the initial award, $11.5 million will support the continued development of the OVX836 candidate, with an additional $8 million for the preparation of a large field efficacy study. The agreement includes potential further funding of options that could fund a Phase 2b trial and CMC scale-up activities.

Developing broadly protective influenza vaccines that can be rapidly deployed during seasonal outbreaks and pandemic emergencies is of growing importance. Osivax’ OVX836 targets the nucleoprotein of the influenza virus, a highly conserved internal antigen, potentially allowing for a universal approach that protects against both current and future virus strains.

This project has been supported in whole or in part with federal funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), under contract number 75A50125C00008.

About OVX836

OVX836 is a first-in-class influenza A vaccine candidate that targets the nucleoprotein (NP), a highly conserved internal antigen. Unlike surface antigens, the NP is much less likely to mutate, providing a broader and more universal immune response. Osivax’ oligoDOMTM technology enables the design and production of a recombinant version of the NP, which self-assembles into a nanoparticle, thus triggering powerful T- and B-cell immune responses. OVX836 has been tested in 7 clinical trials with over 1,400 participants so far, and has shown promising safety, immunogenicity, and efficacy read-outs.

About Osivax

Osivax is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its novel, self-assembling nanoparticle platform technology, oligoDOMTM, to develop transformative, first-in-class pan-respiratory virus vaccines generating superior T-cell responses in addition to strong and sustained B-cell responses. The company is establishing proof of concept with its broad-spectrum influenza vaccine candidate, OVX836, which is currently in Phase 2 clinical trials with over 1,400 volunteers tested and encouraging efficacy proof of concept data. Osivax’ ambition is to develop a pan-respiratory virus vaccine to prevent all strains of influenza. The company will expand into other infectious disease indications through combinations and collaborations worldwide.

