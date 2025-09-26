OSE Immunotherapeutics, Inserm Transfert and Nantes University Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Innovation in Immunotherapy





NANTES, France – September 26, 2025, 7:00 a.m. – OSE Immunotherapeutics SA (ISIN: FR0012127173; Mnemo: OSE), Inserm Transfert (on behalf of Inserm, a French public organization dedicated to human health), and Nantes University today announce the signing of a strategic partnership agreement aimed at accelerating the development of innovative projects in the fields of immunotherapy for oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity.

By combining academic research with industrial expertise, the partnership seeks to transform cutting-edge immunology discoveries into industrial programs capable of delivering breakthrough therapies to patients. This large-scale public–private alliance strengthens long-standing ties with the Immunotherapy Innovation Hub in Nantes and sets the stage for expanding this collaborative model nationwide in the years ahead.

To achieve these objectives, the partners will unite their scientific teams and pool their expertise and know-how to transform innovative projects into programs ready for industrial development. As part of this new partnership, the project identification process led by Inserm Transfert and Nantes University will enable OSE Immunotherapeutics to access the most promising and relevant programs emerging from the research units of Nantes University and Inserm. Selected projects will benefit from financial support and dedicated guidance.

Pascale Augé, Chairwoman of the Executive Board of Inserm Transfert, said: “This partnership with OSE Immunotherapeutics perfectly illustrates our commitment to supporting excellence in research by fostering synergies between the academic community and French biotech companies. We are very pleased to strengthen long-term collaborations with innovative players firmly rooted in their region, to the benefit of patients. This is a clear example of the vitality of public–private partnerships in the healthcare sector.”

Frédéric Jacquemin, Vice President for Innovation and Partnerships at Nantes University, adds: “Collaborative research at Nantes University is at the heart of our mission. It is built on our academic and hospital strengths, as well as on strong and recognized partnerships. We look forward to further strengthening the complementarity of our expertise and resources within this partnership, in order to foster open research and drive therapeutic innovation for society.”

Nicolas Poirier, Chief Executive Officer of OSE Immunotherapeutics, comments: “We are very pleased to embark on this new collaboration with outstanding teams whose expertise, technologies, and immunotherapy programs are highly complementary to our own. This partnership strengthens our long-standing ties with academic research in Nantes and extends them nationwide, further supporting our ambition to promote immunological innovation throughout France. It also demonstrates our ongoing commitment to bringing innovative immunotherapies to patients with significant unmet medical needs - a shared and central goal of this alliance.”

ABOUT INSERM TRANSFERT

Inserm Transfert, a private subsidiary of Inserm, is responsible for the development and innovation activities of Inserm and its academic partners in human health and promotes long-term technology transfer in line with international best practices. Founded in 2000, Inserm Transfert manages, under a public service concession, the entire innovation value chain and the transfer of knowledge from Inserm’s research laboratories to industry - from invention disclosure to industrial partnerships and company creation. Inserm Transfert also offers services for the setup and management of national, European, and international projects, as well as support for the development of clinical research and the valorization of health data, databases, and cohorts. To learn more: www.inserm-transfert.fr.

ABOUT NANTES UNIVERSITY

Nantes University is a public institution of higher education and research that offers a unique world-class university model in France, bringing together four academic clusters: Centrale Nantes, the Nantes Saint-Nazaire School of Fine Arts, the Nantes National School of Architecture, the Nantes University Hospital (CHU), the Jules Verne Institute of Technological Research, and Inserm. A major player in research, education, and innovation, Nantes University is particularly renowned for its excellence in health, as demonstrated by the I-SITE (Initiative – Science, Innovation, Territory, Economy) label of excellence awarded through the NExT project, one of whose two thematic pillars is “Health of the Future.” This drive for excellence is based on internationally recognized research and is part of the University Innovation Cluster, led by Nantes University, which supports and promotes collaborative research and technology transfer.

ABOUT OSE IMMUNOTHERAPEUTICS

OSE Immunotherapeutics is a biotech company dedicated to developing first-in-class assets in immuno-oncology (IO) and immuno-inflammation (I&I) that address the unmet patient needs of today and tomorrow. We partner with leading academic institutions and biopharmaceutical companies in our efforts to develop and bring to the market transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. OSE Immunotherapeutics is based between Nantes and Paris and is quoted on Euronext.

Additional information about OSE Immunotherapeutics assets is available on the Company’s website: www.ose-immuno.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.





