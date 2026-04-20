Orum Therapeutics Presents New Preclinical Data at AACR 2026 on ORM-1153, a CD123-Targeting Degrader-Antibody Conjugate, Highlighting Broad Activity in Acute Myeloid Leukemia and the Potential for Improved Efficacy and Tolerability

ORM-1153, with optimized antibody and linker design, demonstrates improved pharmacology, low-dose in vivo activity, and favorable repeat-dose tolerability

Data show activity across primary acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patient samples and retained activity in TP53-relevant models, indicating the potential for broad activity

Together, the AACR data support continued advancement of ORM-1153 toward clinical development, with a regulatory submission expected in the second half of 2026

BOSTON & DAEJEON, South Korea--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AACR26--Orum Therapeutics (“Orum” or the “Company”) (KRX: 475830), a biotechnology company pioneering the field of degrader-antibody conjugates (DACs), today announced the presentation of new preclinical data for ORM-1153, a CD123-targeting DAC designed to selectively deliver a proprietary GSPT1-degrading payload, in development for the treatment of AML and other CD123-positive hematological malignancies. The data were presented in two posters at the American Association for Cancer Research® (AACR) Annual Meeting 2026.

“These data show strong preclinical activity and the potential for a differentiated safety and tolerability profile, supporting the advancement of ORM-1153 as a next-generation CD123-targeting degrader-antibody conjugate for acute myeloid leukemia,” said Chad May, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of Orum. “Our approach combines a proprietary CD123-antibody and novel GSPT1-targeted protein degrader with the goal of achieving greater selectivity than conventional cytotoxic antibody-drug conjugates. We believe this strategy can enable more effective and better-tolerated therapies for patients with AML.”

The first poster (Abstract Number: 1824) highlights how ORM-1153 was engineered with a proprietary CD123-antibody designed for enhanced internalization and reduced Fc-gamma receptor interactions, together with a linker optimized for plasma stability, an approach intended to improve delivery, reduce off-target and immune cell engagement, and support favorable pharmacologic properties. Consistent with that design, ORM-1153 showed strong preclinical anti-leukemia activity at low doses, along with prolonged accumulation in tumors, undetectable systemic free payload, and favorable repeat-dose non-human primate findings supporting a manageable safety and tolerability profile.

Data from the second poster (Abstract Number: 1710) extend Orum’s previously presented findings by showing activity across primary AML patient samples and in models with relevant tumor mutations, including TP53. Taken together, the findings support the potential for broad activity in AML, including in patients with TP53 mutations.

“These AACR data are particularly encouraging in the context of AML, where many patients, especially those with TP53 mutations, continue to have limited treatment options and poor outcomes,” said Olaf Christensen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Orum. “The activity we are seeing across primary patient samples and TP53-relevant models, together with a consistent pharmacologic and tolerability profile, supports the continued advancement of ORM-1153 toward clinical development.”

Both posters are available on Orum’s website and will be presented at AACR on Monday, April 20, from 9 am to 12 pm PDT.

About ORM-1153

ORM-1153 is a CD123-targeting degrader-antibody conjugate developed using Orum’s Dual-Precision TPD²® approach. The molecule is built from two proprietary elements, a GSPT1-degrading payload and an anti-CD123 antibody engineered for high internalization efficiency, conjugated with a cleavable β-glucuronide linker. By combining tumor-selective antibody delivery with targeted protein degradation, ORM-1153 is designed to induce cancer cell death through degradation of GSPT1, a protein implicated in cell survival, including in TP53-mutant AML, while minimizing effects on normal tissues.

About Orum’s TPD² Approach

Orum’s unique Dual-Precision Targeted Protein Degradation (TPD²) approach builds novel targeted protein degraders combined with the precise cell delivery mechanisms of antibodies to generate innovative, first-in-class, cell-selective TPDs for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. Orum has developed new targeted protein degrader payloads to specifically degrade an intracellular target protein within cancer cells via the E3 ubiquitin ligase pathway. Conjugated to antibodies, the payloads are designed to be delivered specifically to target cells and precisely degrade the intracellular target protein of interest.

About Orum Therapeutics

Orum Therapeutics is a public biotech pioneering the development of cell-specific, targeted protein degraders (TPD²) with the precision of antibody targeting to develop the next generation of degrader antibody conjugates (DACs) for oncology and beyond. The company is advancing its GSPT1-directed TPD² programs and developing novel degrader payloads to expand the potential of targeted protein degradation. Orum’s novel targeted protein degrader payloads are designed to selectively degrade key intracellular proteins, offering a highly targeted approach to treating difficult-to-treat diseases. Orum is located in Daejeon, South Korea, and Lexington, MA, US. For more info, visit www.orumrx.com.

Orum Therapeutics Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on the current expectations and beliefs of Orum Therapeutics, Inc. (“Orum”). Statements in this release regarding matters that are not historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the advancement of the ORM-1153 program to the clinical stage; the timing of regulatory submissions; the successful translation of preclinical and low-dose findings to clinical results and therapeutic dosage; the realization of intended design improvements; the potential indications for, and broad activity of, ORM-1153 and treatment of patients with TP53 mutations; the potential improvement of pharmacologic properties and the safety and tolerability profile; the potential success of the TPD² approach; and the development of additional novel payloads, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this release and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the uncertainty of success in research and development activities; competition from alternative therapies; and risks related to the recruitment and retention of key employees, fluctuating markets and economic conditions, and future fundraising. The forward-looking statements in this presentation speak only as of the date of this release, and Orum undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of the statements. Orum cautions investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this release.

Corporate: IR/PR, Orum Therapeutics, media@orumrx.com

Media: Jessica Yingling, Ph.D., President, Little Dog Communications Inc., jessica@litldog.com