Press Releases

Oruka Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 21, 2025 | 
1 min read

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oruka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Oruka”) (Nasdaq: ORKA), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases including plaque psoriasis, today announced a presentation at the Jefferies Global Health Care Conference in New York, NY:

Date: Wednesday, June 4th, 2025
Time: 12:50PM ET

A webcast and replay of Oruka’s presentation will be available on the Oruka investor events website at https://ir.orukatx.com/news-events/events-presentations.

About Oruka Therapeutics

Oruka Therapeutics is developing novel biologics designed to set a new standard for the treatment of chronic skin diseases. Oruka’s mission is to offer patients suffering from chronic skin diseases like plaque psoriasis the greatest possible freedom from their condition by achieving high rates of complete disease clearance with dosing as infrequently as once or twice a year. Oruka is advancing a proprietary portfolio of potentially best-in-class antibodies that were engineered by Paragon Therapeutics and target the core mechanisms underlying plaque psoriasis and other dermatologic and inflammatory diseases. For more information, visit www.orukatx.com and follow Oruka on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact: 
Alan Lada 
(650)-606-7911 
alan.lada@orukatx.com 


California Events
