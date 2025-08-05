SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OrthoPediatrics Corp. to Participate in the 45th Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference

August 5, 2025 | 
WARSAW, Ind., Aug. 04, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced that Dave Bailey, President & Chief Executive Officer, and Fred Hite, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 45th Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference, held in Boston, MA.

Event: 45th Canaccord Genuity Annual Growth Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Date: Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Time: 11:00 am ET

An audio webcast of the discussion will be available online at the OrthoPediatrics’ investor relations website, http://ir.orthopediatrics.com. Additionally, a replay will be available after the event.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.
Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

Investor Contact

Philip Trip Taylor
Gilmartin Group
philip@gilmartinir.com
415-937-5406


