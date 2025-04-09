OrthoPediatrics Corp. Expands Scoliosis Portfolio with Launch of VerteGlide™ System

WARSAW, Ind., April 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced the U.S. launch of the new VerteGlide Spinal Growth Guidance System, used to treat Early Onset Scoliosis (“EOS”). This represents the company’s 80th system designed to treat musculoskeletal issues in children.

VerteGlide is a guided growth technology designed for children with Early Onset Scoliosis, a severe and sometimes life-threatening condition affecting kids under the age of 10, who often suffer from pulmonary and digestive dysfunction because of the deformity. VerteGlide represents the second in a series of technologies OrthoPediatrics is developing to address the challenges of this special group of children suffering from debilitating and life-threatening consequences of Early Onset Scoliosis. With its unique design, the VerteGlide Spinal Growth Guidance System is designed to allow for deformity correction and minimize repeat surgeries needed until skeletal maturity. With the recent FDA clearance of this device, the Company is preparing for a limited launch and expects to be doing initial surgeries with select children’s centers during summer of this year.

Dr. Richard McCarthy, a pediatric orthopedic spine surgeon in Louisville, Kentucky is a pioneer in the field of growth guidance in scoliosis surgery; he and Dr. Scott Luhmann of St. Louis have been instrumental in partnering with the Company on the design and development of the system. McCarthy shared that “VerteGlide marks a breakthrough in technology for children.”

OrthoPediatrics Scoliosis division President, Greg Odle commented “We are excited to introduce another new product to treat children with EOS. The team has been working with key opinion leaders from the surgeon community to identify new technologies that will help this particularly vulnerable patient population. VerteGlide’s launch represents our commitment to treating the entire disease state of scoliosis.”

CEO, David Bailey echoed those comments, saying “I’m incredibly proud of the Engineering team and the work the business teams have done to bring this product to market. It feels like we are making meaningful progress in providing healthcare professionals innovative treatment options for the patients they serve.”

The VerteGlide Spinal Growth Guidance System is made possible with the Shilla™ technology licensed from Medtronic.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com.

