OrthoPediatrics Corp. Continued Leading Sponsorship at 2025 POSNA Annual Meeting

WARSAW, Ind., May 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (“OrthoPediatrics” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics, today announced its continued support of the 2025 Pediatric Orthopaedic Society of North America (“POSNA”) annual meeting as an Emerald Sponsor.

At the Annual Meeting, the Company will highlight its growing portfolio of pediatric-specific solutions, including OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing (“OPSB”) and Enabling Technologies, at its three exhibit booths. OrthoPediatrics has established a long-term commitment to POSNA providing ongoing support of specialty symposiums and awarding educational grants and scholarships to attendees. The Company is the only Emerald Sponsor of the meeting.

OrthoPediatrics’ President & CEO, David Bailey, commented, “It is a privilege to once again support POSNA and strengthen our valued relationship with such a respected organization. At OrthoPediatrics, we are fully committed to the shared goals of POSNA to drive progress within pediatric orthopedics. This annual meeting brings together industry leaders and solutions that are positively impacting children’s lives, and we are very proud of the role we play in furthering that mission.”

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com. For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com.

