OrthoPediatrics Corp. Announces Distribution Agreement with MY01 Inc.

Advancing Care for Pediatric Trauma Patients

WARSAW, Ind., Sept. 05, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OrthoPediatrics Corp. (Nasdaq: KIDS), a company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics announced today a new distribution partnership with MY01, an innovative medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis of limb perfusion injuries. This collaboration will expand access to MY01’s Continuous Perfusion Sensing Technology™ (CPST™) Platform for children and adolescents, a population at great risk for acute compartment syndrome.

Acute compartment syndrome is a time-sensitive emergency that disproportionately affects children with a floating elbow1, tibial2 and forearm3 fractures, and other orthopedic traumatic injuries4. Diagnosing acute compartment syndrome in pediatric patients can be challenging: children may struggle to verbalize pain, and early warning signs are often subtle.

“This partnership isn’t just about scale, it’s about impact,” commented Andrew Morris, Chief Commercial Officer at MY01. “Children represent the group most at-risk for compartment syndrome, and with OrthoPediatrics we can ensure clinicians have access to the right tools, at the right time, to avoid unnecessary surgeries and life-altering complications such as limb loss for these patients."

“At OrthoPediatrics, we’ve always been driven by one goal: to help children whose lives have been impacted by orthopedic conditions,” said Fady Rayes, Vice-President of Product Development. “Partnering with MY01 extends that mission into trauma monitoring, pairing innovative technology with our focus on education and surgeon support.”

By combining MY01’s CPST Platform with OrthoPediatrics’ dedicated pediatric sales force and commitment to medical education, clinicians will gain the tools and training needed to reduce variability in care, ensuring optimized outcomes for all pediatric patients.

About MY01

Founded in 2019 and based in Montreal, MY01 envisions a world where every disease is quantifiable, allowing for precise, personalized care for all patients. Our Continuous Perfusion Sensing Technology (CPST) Platform has the potential to transform trauma programs by translating complex biological signs into dynamic, actionable, real-time data that supports better decision-making. This reduces variations in care and delivers improved outcomes, enabling hospitals to allocate resources as efficiently as possible. MY01 is currently operational in the USA, Europe, and Canada, setting new standards in healthcare.

About OrthoPediatrics Corp.

Founded in 2006, OrthoPediatrics is an orthopedic company focused exclusively on advancing the field of pediatric orthopedics. As such, it has developed the most comprehensive product offering to the pediatric orthopedic market to improve the lives of children with orthopedic conditions. OrthoPediatrics currently markets over 80 products that serve three of the largest categories within the pediatric orthopedic market. This product offering spans trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine/other procedures. OrthoPediatrics’ global sales organization is focused exclusively on pediatric orthopedics and distributes its products in the United States and over 70 countries outside the United States. For more information, please visit www.orthopediatrics.com . For more information about the OrthoPediatrics Specialty Bracing portfolio, please visit www.opsb.com .

