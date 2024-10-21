SUBSCRIBE
Orthofix to Participate in Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference

October 21, 2024 | 
Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8:35 am Eastern Time

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced that the Company will participate in the Stifel 2024 Healthcare Conference in New York. Management is scheduled to present on Monday, November 18, 2024 at 8:35 am ET.


Interested parties can access the live and archived webcast of the presentation in the “Events & Presentations” section of the Orthofix investor relations website at ir.orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix routinely posts information that may be important to investors in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. By providing medical technologies that heal musculoskeletal pathologies, we deliver exceptional experiences and life-changing solutions to patients around the world. Orthofix offers a comprehensive portfolio of spinal hardware, bone growth therapies, specialized orthopedic solutions, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ navigation system. To learn more, visit Orthofix.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Contacts

Investor Relations
Julie Dewey
JulieDewey@Orthofix.com
209.613.6945

Media Relations
Denise Landry
DeniseLandry@Orthofix.com
214.937.2529

