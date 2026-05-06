Orthofix Expands Pediatric Limb Reconstruction Portfolio with New FITBONE™ Innovation at POSNA 2026 Annual Meeting

LEWISVILLE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX), a leading global medical technology company, today announced new pediatric limb reconstruction innovations that expand treatment options for pediatric and small stature patients. The Company will highlight these advances at the Pediatric Orthopedic Society of North America (POSNA) 2026 Annual Meeting, which takes place May 6-8, 2026, at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

At POSNA 2026, Orthofix will showcase its comprehensive pediatric limb reconstruction portfolio at exhibit booth #34, including the recently launched FITBONE Trochanteric Intramedullary Lengthening System and new enhancements to its OrthoNext™ planning software platform.

“Building on the success of our FITBONE limb-lengthening portfolio, the introduction of the FITBONE Trochanteric system marks an important milestone for Orthofix and the surgeons and patients we serve,” said Patrick Fisher, President, Global Biologics and Limb Reconstruction. “This innovation enables surgeons to treat a broader spectrum of patients, including pediatric and small stature individuals who may require an alternate entry approach. In addition, the latest OrthoNext 2.1 planning software enhancements underscore our focus on delivering integrated digital and surgical tools that simplify deformity analysis and streamline correction planning for fixation procedures.”

At the meeting, Orthofix will highlight the following innovations:

FITBONE Trochanteric Lengthening System – The FITBONE Trochanteric Lengthening System expands Orthofix’s internal limb-lengthening nail portfolio with a new femoral-lengthening option featuring a trochanteric entry design. The bone-conserving, minimally invasive approach supports both adult and pediatric patients aged 12-21 who may require an alternative entry point through the greater trochanter. With the smallest proximal diameter of any intramedullary lengthening device currently available, the system enables greater procedural flexibility for patients who were previously more challenging to treat.

OrthoNext 2.1 Planning Software for TL-HEX™ – OrthoNext 2.1 enhances the capabilities of the TrueLok Hexapod System by extending comprehensive deformity analysis, correction planning, and templating across internal and external fixation procedures. New features include strut event calendar scheduling; independent second-ring movement for preoperative planning; automatic marker identification for postoperative X-ray calibration; and 3D ring modeling with ring position recovery to help surgeons plan and execute complex corrections more efficiently.

These innovations highlight Orthofix’s commitment to expanding treatment options across the pediatric limb reconstruction continuum.

For indications, contraindications, warnings, precautions, potential adverse effects and patient counseling information, see the applicable Instructions for Use or contact your local representative. Additional information about Orthofix’s full line of limb reconstruction solutions is available on Orthofix.com.

Internet Posting of Information

Orthofix regularly shares important updates in the “Investors” section of its website at www.orthofix.com. The Company encourages investors and potential investors to consult the Orthofix website regularly for important information about Orthofix.

About Orthofix

Orthofix is a global medical technology company dedicated to advancing healing and restoring mobility for patients with complex musculoskeletal conditions. Headquartered in Lewisville, Texas, the Company delivers technology-enabled solutions that support improved clinical outcomes and more efficient care across the continuum. Orthofix offers a focused and differentiated portfolio spanning spinal implants, therapeutic solutions, limb reconstruction systems, biologics and enabling technologies, including the 7D FLASH™ Navigation System. Learn more at Orthofix.com and follow Orthofix on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “predicts,” “potential,” “positioned,” “deliver,” or “continue” or other comparable terminology. Orthofix cautions you that statements included in this news release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are based on Orthofix’s current expectations and assumptions. Each forward-looking statement contained in this news release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others: the ability of newly launched products to perform as designed and intended and to meet the needs of surgeons and patients, including as a result of the lack of robust clinical validation; and the risks identified under the heading “Risk Factors” in Orthofix Medical Inc.’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on February 24, 2026, as well as any subsequent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q or current report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC. Orthofix’s public filings with the SEC are available at www.sec.gov. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date when made. Orthofix does not intend to revise or update any forward-looking statement set forth in this news release to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date hereof, except as may be required by law.

Investor and Media Inquiries

Julie Dewey, IRC

Chief Investor Relations & Communications Officer

JulieDewey@orthofix.com

+1 209.613.6945