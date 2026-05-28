ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming June 2026 Investor Conferences

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, May 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences in June:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 11:40 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.



Goldman Sachs 47th Annual Global Healthcare Conference – Participating in a fireside chat on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.



Webcasts of the fireside chat discussions will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com . Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) rinzimetostat, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR exon 20 insertion and EGFR atypical mutations, being developed for NSCLC. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com , and follow us on X or LinkedIn .