SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

ORIC® Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in February 2026

February 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. and SAN DIEGO, Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ORIC), a clinical stage oncology company focused on developing treatments that address mechanisms of therapeutic resistance, announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences in February:

  • Guggenheim Emerging Outlook: Biotech Summit – Participating in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

  • Citi’s 2026 Virtual Oncology Leadership Summit – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 2:30 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

  • Oppenheimer 36th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences – Participating in a fireside chat on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. ET. Management will also be participating in one-on-one meetings.

Webcasts of the fireside chat discussions will be available through the investor section of the company’s website at www.oricpharma.com. Replays of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
ORIC Pharmaceuticals is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by Overcoming Resistance In Cancer. ORIC’s clinical stage product candidates include (1) rinzimetostat (ORIC-944), an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 (PRC2) via the EED subunit, being developed for prostate cancer, and (2) enozertinib, a brain-penetrant inhibitor targeting EGFR exon 20 and PACC mutations, being developed for NSCLC. ORIC has offices in South San Francisco and San Diego, California. For more information, please go to www.oricpharma.com, and follow us on X or LinkedIn.

Contact:

Dominic Piscitelli, Chief Financial Officer
dominic.piscitelli@oricpharma.com
info@oricpharma.com


Northern California Southern California Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sunset skyline of San Diego downtown viewed from Coronado Island.
gene therapy
Advanced Therapies Week 2026: ‘Solving for Science’ and Weathering Global Complexity
January 28, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Job Trends
BioSpace Reveals Fresh Design With 2026 Hotbed Maps, Highlighting Life Sciences Hubs
January 20, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Chantal Dresner
Organizing Solutions and organizer concept as a Management leadership taking charge as a leader sorting out diverse ropes into an organized patterns as a business concept for strategy and control.
FDA
JPM26: Beam, Cabaletta, More Zero In on Regulatory Alignment After Tumultuous Year
January 19, 2026
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Scenic view of downtown San Francisco California USA
Business
JPM26 Day 2: Companies Lay Out Near-Term Revenue, Longer-Term Business Goals
January 14, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac