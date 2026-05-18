Organon to Present New Research on Access and Value at ISPOR 2026

New findings will highlight contraception affordability, biosimilar adoption, and access-focused analyses across the women’s health and general medicines portfolio

JERSEY CITY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Organon (NYSE: OGN), a global healthcare company with a mission to deliver impactful medicines and solutions for a healthier every day, will present data across women’s health, biosimilars, dermatology, and neurology at ISPOR 2026, the leading global scientific conference hosted by the International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research. The conference, focused on health economics and outcomes research, will take place May 17-20, 2026, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Across 8 accepted abstracts, the data reflect Organon’s commitment to generating real-world evidence—rooted in lived experiences—that can help inform healthcare decision-making and improve health outcomes across a range of therapeutic areas.

“Health economics and outcomes research is critical to ensuring the right treatments reach patients and that health systems can sustain this approach over time,” said Juan Camilo Arjona Ferreira, MD, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Organon. “At ISPOR 2026, Organon is proud to share research findings about the budget impact, referral patterns, and real-world evidence of treatments for contraception, dermatology, and neurology conditions—each grounded in evidence that puts patient and provider perspectives at the center.”

Key data from Organon’s portfolio to be presented include:

An examination of the cost-effectiveness and budget impact of NEXPLANON ® (etonogestrel implant) 68 mg Radiopaque in Brazil, including analyses that incorporate real-world utilization data and private payer perspectives.

(etonogestrel implant) 68 mg Radiopaque in Brazil, including analyses that incorporate real-world utilization data and private payer perspectives. A budget impact analysis of VTAMA ® (tapinarof) cream, 1%, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) from a U.S. Medicaid plan perspective.

(tapinarof) cream, 1%, for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in adult and pediatric patients (2 years of age and older) from a U.S. Medicaid plan perspective. Analyses related to POHERDY ® (pertuzumab-dpzb) 420 mg/14 mL injection for intravenous use in certain HER2-positive breast cancer, as well as a real-world budget impact analysis of biosimilar adoption in a mid-sized Brazilian health maintenance organization.

(pertuzumab-dpzb) 420 mg/14 mL injection for intravenous use in certain HER2-positive breast cancer, as well as a real-world budget impact analysis of biosimilar adoption in a mid-sized Brazilian health maintenance organization. An exploration of real-world referral patterns and healthcare utilization among patients with headache disorders in the United Kingdom, contributing to a better understanding of patient pathways and healthcare resource use in neurology.

Details on the abstracts noted above and additional presentations (including dates and times) can be found below. See below for full product information, including indication and selected safety information.

Date and Time (all times listed in EDT) Abstract Name Monday, May 18, 2026 | Poster Session 1 | 10:30 AM-1:30 PM 12:30 PM-1:30 PM: EE71 – Management Based on the Institutionalization of Health Technology Assessment (HTA): The Case of the Etonogestrel Subdermal Implant in a Brazilian Private Health Insurance Plan

– 12:30 PM-1:30 PM: EE57 – Budget Impact and Cost Calculator Model for POHERDY® (pertuzumab-dpzb) in the Treatment of HER2-Positive Breast Cancer Monday, May 18, 2026 | Poster Session 2 | 4:00 PM-7:00 PM 6:00 PM-7:00 PM: EE174 – Cost-Effectiveness and Budget Impact of the Etonogestrel Subdermal Contraceptive Implant in Brazil

– 6:00 PM-7:00 PM: EE100 – Real-World Budget Impact Analysis of Biosimilar Adoption in a Mid-Sized Brazilian Health Maintenance Organization

– 6:00 PM-7:00 PM: EE172 – Cost-Effectiveness and Budget Impact of the Etonogestrel Subdermal Implant Incorporating Real-World Utilization Data from a Large Brazilian Private Health Insurer

– 6:00 PM-7:00 PM: HSD27 – Patient Characteristics and Utilization of Adalimumab-bwwd in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Population Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | Poster Session 4 | 4:00 PM-7:00 PM 6:00 PM-7:00 PM: EE412 – Budget Impact of Introducing Tapinarof, a New Aryl Hydrocarbon Receptor Agonist, for the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis in Adult and Pediatric Patients from a U.S. Medicaid Plan Perspective

– 6:00 PM-7:00 PM: SA40 – Real-World Referral Patterns and Healthcare Utilization Among Patients with Headache Disorders in the United Kingdom

About NEXPLANON® (etonogestrel implant) 68 mg Radiopaque

Indication

NEXPLANON® is indicated for prevention of pregnancy in women of reproductive potential for up to 5 years.

Selected Safety Information

WARNING: RISK OF COMPLICATIONS DUE TO IMPROPER INSERTION and REMOVAL

Improper insertion of NEXPLANON increases the risk of complications.

Proper training prior to first use of NEXPLANON can minimize the risk of improper NEXPLANON insertion.

Because of the risk of complications due to improper insertion and removal NEXPLANON is available only through a restricted program under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy (REMS) called the NEXPLANON REMS.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

NEXPLANON should not be used in women who have known or suspected pregnancy; current or past history of thrombosis or thromboembolic disorders; liver tumors, benign or malignant, or active liver disease; undiagnosed abnormal uterine bleeding; known or suspected breast cancer, personal history of breast cancer, or other progestin-sensitive cancer, now or in the past; and/or allergic reaction to any of the components of NEXPLANON.

WARNINGS and PRECAUTIONS

Risk of Complications Due to Improper Insertion and Removal

Complications of Insertion and Removal

NEXPLANON should be inserted subdermally so that it will be palpable after insertion, and this should be confirmed by palpation immediately after insertion. Failure to insert NEXPLANON properly may go unnoticed unless it is palpated immediately after insertion. Undetected failure to insert the implant may lead to an unintended pregnancy. Failure to remove the implant may result in continued effects of etonogestrel, such as compromised fertility, ectopic pregnancy, or persistence or occurrence of a drug-related adverse event.





Complications related to insertion and removal procedures may occur, e.g., pain, paresthesia, bleeding, hematoma, scarring, or infection. If NEXPLANON is inserted deeply (intramuscular or intrafascial), neural or vascular injury may occur.





Postmarketing reports of implants located within the vessels of the arm and the pulmonary artery may have been related to deep insertions or intravascular insertions. Endovascular or surgical procedures may be needed for removal.





Implant removal may be difficult or impossible if the implant is not inserted correctly, is inserted too deeply, not palpable, encased in fibrous tissue, or has migrated. If at any time the implant cannot be palpated, it should be localized, and removal is recommended. When an implant is removed, it is important to remove it in its entirety. Failure to remove the implant may result in continued effects of etonogestrel, such as compromised fertility, ectopic pregnancy, or persistence or occurrence of a drug-related adverse event.

Broken or Bent Implants

Cases of breakage or bending of implants while inserted within a patient’s arm have been reported. Cases of migration of a broken implant fragment within the arm have also occurred. These cases may be related to external forces, e.g., manipulation of the implant or contact sports. The release rate of etonogestrel may be slightly increased in a broken or bent implant, based on in vitro data.

NEXPLANON is available only through a restricted program under a REMS.

NEXPLANON REMS

NEXPLANON is only available through a restricted program under a REMS called NEXPLANON REMS because of the risk of complications due to improper insertion and removal.

Notable requirements of the NEXPLANON REMS include the following:

Healthcare providers must be certified with the program by enrolling and completing training on the proper insertion and removal of NEXPLANON prior to first use.

Pharmacies must be certified with the program and must only dispense NEXPLANON to certified healthcare providers who dispense NEXPLANON for insertion.

Wholesalers and distributors must be registered with the program and must only distribute to certified pharmacies and certified healthcare providers.

Further information is available at www.NEXPLANONREMS.com and 1-833-697-7367.

Changes in Menstrual Bleeding Patterns

After starting NEXPLANON, women are likely to have changes in their menstrual bleeding pattern. These may include changes in frequency, intensity, or duration. Abnormal bleeding should be evaluated as needed to exclude pathologic conditions or pregnancy. In clinical studies of the non-radiopaque etonogestrel implant, reports of changes in bleeding pattern were the most common reason for stopping treatment (11.1%). Women should be counseled regarding bleeding pattern changes that they may experience.

Ectopic Pregnancies

Be alert to the possibility of an ectopic pregnancy in women using NEXPLANON who become pregnant or complain of lower abdominal pain.

Thrombotic and Other Vascular Events

The use of combination hormonal contraceptives increases the risk of vascular events, including arterial events (strokes and myocardial infarctions) or deep venous thrombotic events (venous thromboembolism, deep venous thrombosis, retinal vein thrombosis, and pulmonary embolism). It is recommended that women with risk factors known to increase the risk of venous and arterial thromboembolism be carefully assessed. There have been postmarketing reports of serious arterial thrombotic and venous thromboembolic events, including cases of pulmonary emboli (some fatal), deep vein thrombosis, myocardial infarction, and strokes, in women using etonogestrel implants. NEXPLANON should be removed in the event of a thrombosis. Due to the risk of thromboembolism associated with pregnancy and immediately following delivery, NEXPLANON should not be used prior to 21 days postpartum. Women with a history of thromboembolic disorders should be made aware of the possibility of a recurrence. Consider removal of the NEXPLANON implant in case of long-term immobilization due to surgery or illness.

Ovarian Cysts

If follicular development occurs, atresia of the follicle is sometimes delayed, and the follicle may continue to grow beyond the size it would attain in a normal cycle. Generally, these enlarged follicles disappear spontaneously. Rarely, surgery may be required.

Carcinoma of the Breast and Reproductive Organs

Some studies suggest that the use of combination hormonal contraceptives might increase the incidence of breast cancer and increase the risk of cervical cancer or intraepithelial neoplasia. Women with a family history of breast cancer or who develop breast nodules should be carefully monitored.

Liver Disease

NEXPLANON should be removed if jaundice occurs.

Elevated Blood Pressure

The NEXPLANON implant should be removed if blood pressure rises significantly and becomes uncontrolled.

Gallbladder Disease

Studies suggest a small increased relative risk of developing gallbladder disease among combination hormonal contraceptive users. It is not known whether a similar risk exists with progestin-only methods like NEXPLANON.

Carbohydrate and Lipid Metabolic Effects

Prediabetic and diabetic women using NEXPLANON should be carefully monitored.

Depressed Mood

Women with a history of depressed mood should be carefully observed. Consideration should be given to removing NEXPLANON in patients who become significantly depressed.

Return to Ovulation

In clinical trials with the non-radiopaque etonogestrel implant (IMPLANON), the etonogestrel levels in blood decreased below sensitivity of the assay by one week after removal of the implant. In addition, pregnancies were observed to occur as early as 7 to 14 days after removal. Therefore, a woman should re-start contraception immediately after removal of the implant if continued contraceptive protection is desired.

Fluid Retention

Hormonal contraceptives may cause some degree of fluid retention. They should be prescribed with caution, and only with careful monitoring, in patients with conditions which might be aggravated by fluid retention. It is unknown if NEXPLANON causes fluid retention.

Contact Lenses

Contact lens wearers who develop visual changes or changes in lens tolerance should be assessed by an ophthalmologist.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

Clinical Trial Experience

The most common adverse reaction causing discontinuation of use of the implant in 3-year clinical trials was change in menstrual bleeding patterns (11.1%). The most common adverse reactions (≥5%) reported in these clinical trials were headache (24.9%), vaginitis (14.5%), weight increase (13.7%), acne (13.5%), breast pain (12.8%), abdominal pain (10.9%), and pharyngitis (10.5%). In a separate clinical trial to assess contraceptive efficacy and safety of NEXPLANON beyond 3 years, up to 5 years, a similar adverse reaction profile was observed as in Years 1 through 3. The most frequently reported adverse reaction >5% was intermenstrual bleeding (5.4%). Changes in menstrual bleeding patterns were the most frequently reported adverse reaction leading to discontinuation occurring in 4.0% of participants.

DRUG INTERACTIONS

Effects of Other Drugs on Hormonal Contraceptives

Substances decreasing the plasma concentrations of hormonal contraceptives and potentially diminishing the efficacy of hormonal contraceptives:

Drugs or herbal products that induce certain enzymes, including cytochrome P450 3A4 (CYP3A4), may decrease the plasma concentrations of hormonal contraceptives and potentially diminish the effectiveness of hormonal contraceptives or increase breakthrough bleeding. Women should use an alternative non-hormonal method of contraception or a back-up method when enzyme inducers are used with hormonal contraceptives, and continue back-up non-hormonal contraception for 28 days after discontinuing the enzyme inducer to ensure contraceptive reliability.

Substances increasing the plasma concentrations of hormonal contraceptives:

Co-administration of certain hormonal contraceptives and strong or moderate CYP3A4 inhibitors may increase the serum concentrations of progestins, including etonogestrel.

Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV)/Hepatitis C Virus (HCV) protease inhibitors and non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors:

Significant changes (increase or decrease) in the plasma concentrations of progestin have been noted in cases of co-administration with HIV protease inhibitors, HCV protease inhibitors, or non-nucleoside reverse transcriptase inhibitors. These changes may be clinically relevant.

Effects of Hormonal Contraceptives on Other Drugs

Hormonal contraceptives may affect the metabolism of other drugs. Consequently, plasma concentrations may either increase (for example, cyclosporine) or decrease (for example, lamotrigine).

USE IN SPECIFIC POPULATIONS

Pregnancy

Rule out pregnancy before inserting NEXPLANON.

Lactation

Small amounts of contraceptive steroids and/or metabolites, including etonogestrel are present in human milk. No significant adverse effects have been observed in the production or quality of breast milk, or on the physical and psychomotor development of breastfed infants.

Hormonal contraceptives, including etonogestrel, can reduce milk production in breastfeeding mothers. This is less likely to occur once breastfeeding is well-established; however, it can occur at any time in some women.

Pediatric Use

The safety and effectiveness of NEXPLANON have been established in women of reproductive potential. Safety and effectiveness of NEXPLANON are expected to be the same in postpubertal adolescents as in adult women. NEXPLANON is not indicated before menarche.

PATIENT COUNSELING INFORMATION

Advise women to contact their healthcare professional immediately if, at any time, they are unable to palpate the implant.





NEXPLANON does not protect against HIV or other STDs.

Before prescribing NEXPLANON, please read the Prescribing Information, including the Boxed Warning. The Patient Information also is available.

About VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1%

INDICATIONS: VTAMA® (tapinarof) cream, 1% is an aryl hydrocarbon receptor (AhR) agonist indicated for:

the topical treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults

the topical treatment of atopic dermatitis in adults and pediatric patients 2 years of age and older

SELECTED SAFETY INFORMATION

Adverse Events: In plaque psoriasis, the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) were: folliculitis, nasopharyngitis, contact dermatitis, headache, pruritus, and influenza.

Adverse Events: In atopic dermatitis, the most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥1%) were: upper respiratory tract infection, folliculitis, lower respiratory tract infection, headache, asthma, vomiting, ear infection, pain in extremity, and abdominal pain.

Before prescribing VTAMA cream, please read the Prescribing Information.

About POHERDY® (pertuzumab-dpzb)

INDICATIONS AND USAGE

Metastatic Breast Cancer (MBC)

POHERDY is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel for the treatment of adults with HER2-positive metastatic breast cancer who have not received prior anti-HER2 therapy or chemotherapy for metastatic disease.

Early Breast Cancer (EBC)

POHERDY is indicated for use in combination with trastuzumab and chemotherapy for:

The neoadjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive, locally advanced, inflammatory, or early stage breast cancer (either greater than 2 cm in diameter or node positive) as part of a complete treatment regimen for early breast cancer

The adjuvant treatment of adults with HER2-positive early breast cancer at high risk of recurrence

SELECTED SAFETY INFORMATION

LEFT VENTRICULAR DYSFUNCTION and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY

Pertuzumab products can cause subclinical and clinical cardiac failure manifesting as decreased left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) and congestive heart failure (CHF). Evaluate cardiac function prior to and during treatment. Discontinue POHERDY treatment for a confirmed clinically significant decrease in left ventricular function.

Exposure to pertuzumab products can cause embryo-fetal death and birth defects. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

CONTRAINDICATIONS

POHERDY is contraindicated in patients with known hypersensitivity to pertuzumab products or to any of its excipients.

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Pertuzumab products can cause left ventricular dysfunction, including symptomatic heart failure. Decreases in LVEF have been reported with drugs that block HER2 activity, including pertuzumab products.

Assess LVEF prior to initiation of POHERDY and at regular intervals during treatment to ensure that LVEF is within normal limits. If the LVEF declines and has not improved, or has declined further at the subsequent assessment, consider permanent discontinuation of POHERDY and trastuzumab.

In the pertuzumab-treated patients with MBC in CLEOPATRA, left ventricular dysfunction occurred in 4% of patients, and symptomatic left ventricular systolic dysfunction (LVSD) (congestive heart failure) occurred in 1% of patients. Patients who received prior anthracyclines or prior radiotherapy to the chest area may be at higher risk of decreased LVEF or left ventricular dysfunction.

In patients receiving pertuzumab as a neoadjuvant treatment in combination with trastuzumab and docetaxel in NeoSphere, LVEF decline >10% and a drop to <50% occurred in 8% of patients, and left ventricular dysfunction occurred in 3% of patients. LVEF recovered to ≥50% in all of these patients.

In patients receiving neoadjuvant pertuzumab in TRYPHAENA, LVEF decline >10% and a drop to <50% occurred in 7% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and fluorouracil, epirubicin, and cyclophosphamide (FEC) followed by pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel, 16% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC, and 11% of patients treated with pertuzumab in combination with docetaxel, carboplatin, and trastuzumab (TCH). Left ventricular dysfunction occurred in 6% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and FEC followed by pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel, 4% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC, and 3% of patients treated with pertuzumab in combination with TCH. Symptomatic LVSD occurred in 4% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC, 1% of patients treated with pertuzumab in combination with TCH, and none of the patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and FEC followed by pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel. LVEF recovered to ≥50% in all but 1 patient.

In patients receiving neoadjuvant pertuzumab in BERENICE, in the neoadjuvant period, LVEF decline ≥10% and a drop to <50% as measured by ECHO/MUGA assessment occurred in 7% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and paclitaxel following dose-dense doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide (ddAC) and 2% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC. Ejection fraction decreased (asymptomatic LVD) occurred in 7% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and paclitaxel following ddAC and 4% of the patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC in the neoadjuvant period. Symptomatic LVSD (New York Heart Association [NYHA] Class III/IV Congestive Heart Failure) occurred in 2% of patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and paclitaxel following ddAC and none of the patients treated with pertuzumab plus trastuzumab and docetaxel following FEC in the neoadjuvant period.

In patients receiving adjuvant pertuzumab in APHINITY, the incidence of symptomatic heart failure (NYHA Class III/IV) with a LVEF decline ≥10% and a drop to <50% was 0.6%. Of the patients who experienced symptomatic heart failure, 47% of pertuzumab-treated patients had recovered (defined as 2 consecutive LVEF measurements above 50%) at the data cutoff. The majority of the events (86%) were reported in anthracycline-treated patients. Asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic (NYHA Class II) declines in LVEF ≥10% and a drop to <50% were reported in 3% of pertuzumab-treated patients, of whom 80% recovered at the data cutoff.

Pertuzumab products have not been studied in patients with a pretreatment LVEF value of <50%; a prior history of CHF; decreases in LVEF to <50% during prior trastuzumab therapy; or conditions that could impair left ventricular function such as uncontrolled hypertension, recent myocardial infarction, serious cardiac arrhythmia requiring treatment, or a cumulative prior anthracycline exposure to >360 mg/m2 of doxorubicin or its equivalent.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Based on its mechanism of action and findings in animal studies, pertuzumab products can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Pertuzumab products are HER2/neu receptor antagonists. Cases of oligohydramnios and oligohydramnios sequence manifesting as pulmonary hypoplasia, skeletal abnormalities, and neonatal death have been reported with use of another HER2/neu receptor antagonist (trastuzumab) during pregnancy.

Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of POHERDY. Advise pregnant women and females of reproductive potential that exposure to POHERDY in combination with trastuzumab during pregnancy or within 7 months prior to conception can result in fetal harm, including embryo-fetal death or birth defects.

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