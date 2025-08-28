Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.



The Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton Times Square in New York, NY

Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 10 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time



Webcasts of the fireside chat sessions will be accessible by visiting the “News & Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

