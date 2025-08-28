SUBSCRIBE
Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences in September 2025

August 28, 2025 | 
CANTON, Mass., Aug. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

The Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference at the New York Marriott Marquis in New York, NY

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern Time.

The Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference at the Sheraton Times Square in New York, NY

  • Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 10 at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time

Webcasts of the fireside chat sessions will be accessible by visiting the “News & Events” section on the “Investor Relations” page of Organogenesis’s website www.organogenesis.com. Archives of the webcasts will be available for replay following the conference for approximately 30 days.

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com

CONTACT: Investor Inquiries:
ICR Healthcare
Mike Piccinino, CFA
OrganoIR@ICRHealthcare.com

Press and Media Inquiries:
Organogenesis
communications@organo.com

