Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - October 31, 2025

November 2, 2025 | 
1 min read

CANTON, Mass., Oct. 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ORGO), a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of product solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets, today announced that effective October 29, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors granted inducement awards to Michael Catarina, the Company’s newly hired Chief Technology Officer, consisting of non-statutory stock options to purchase 82,542 shares of the Company’s Class A common stock (“NSOs”) and restricted stock units for 47,962 shares of Class A common stock (“RSUs”).

The NSOs have an exercise price of $4.17 per share, the closing price of the Company’s Class A common stock on October 29, 2025, and the NSOs and the RSUs will each vest annually in substantially equal installments over four years from October 20, 2025, subject to Mr. Catarina’s continued employment on each applicable vesting date. While granted outside of the Company’s 2018 Equity Incentive Plan, as amended (the “2018 Plan”), the NSOs and RSUs are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2018 Plan and the respective terms and conditions of the stock option and RSU agreements covering the awards.

The NSO and RSU awards were made as an inducement material to Mr. Catarina’s acceptance of employment with the Company pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care and surgical and sports medicine markets. Organogenesis offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative regenerative products to address patient needs across the continuum of care. For more information, visit www.organogenesis.com.

