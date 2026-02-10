SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

OraSure to Announce Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on February 25th

February 10, 2026 | 
1 min read

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering fourth quarter 2025 financial results and certain business developments for 5 p.m. ET on February 25, 2026.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About OraSure Technologies, Inc. 
OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure” and “OTI”) transforms health through actionable insight and decentralizes diagnostics to connect people to healthcare wherever they are. OTI improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. Together with its wholly-owned subsidiaries, DNA Genotek Inc., Sherlock Biosciences, Inc., and BioMedomics, Inc., OTI is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OTI’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physicians’ offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information, please visit www.orasure.com

Investor Contact:
Jason Plagman
VP, Investor Relations
investorinfo@orasure.com		Media Contact:
Amy Koch
Director, Corporate Communications
media@orasure.com



Pennsylvania Earnings Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Graphic drawing white background
Psychedelics
AbbVie CSO Touts ‘Breakthrough Type Therapy’ Psychedelic as J&J’s Spravato Keeps Growing
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Business meeting idea and planning with strategy as a corporate concept with a mechanical wheel bridge as diverse multiracial businesspeople joining together as a symbol for people diversity and success with 3D render elements.
Earnings
Biogen’s ‘Bridge To Growth’ Cuts Through a Stacked Phase 3 Pipeline
February 6, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Pictured: Bristol Myers Squibb office in California
Earnings
BMS Beats Again Despite Eliquis and Cobenfy Disappointments
February 5, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Successful businessman standing in front of multiple pathways, making a decision for the right move. A symbol of great investment and positive progress in the development of business. stock illustration
Immunology and inflammation
Lilly Eyes Pipeline in a Product as GLP-1s Move Into I&I
February 4, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie