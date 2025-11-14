ORASIS PHARMACEUTICALS EXPANDS ACCESS TO QLOSI™ WITH NEW STARTER PACKS FOR EYE CARE PROFESSIONALS, BOLSTERING COMMERICAL ROLLOUT

Since its U.S. launch in April 2025, Qlosi has seen strong market adoption and refill rates

PONTE VEDRA, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Orasis Pharmaceuticals, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company delivering solutions to reshape vision possibilities, has announced the availability of Starter Packs of Qlosi™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4% to broaden access for patients seeking a flexible option to manage their presbyopia and allow greater first-hand experience for eye care professionals (ECPs).

The availability of Qlosi Starter Packs marks the next phase of Qlosi's successful commercial expansion. Since launching in the U.S. in April 2025, Qlosi has achieved strong market adoption. Thousands of ECPs are prescribing, and refill rates have exceeded expectations, signaling an upward trend in patient adoption, with no serious adverse events reported since launch.1

"Orasis remains deeply committed to redefining how people think about presbyopia treatment – moving beyond the limitations of reading glasses," said Elad Kedar, Chief Executive Officer of Orasis Pharmaceuticals. "This year alone, our targeted, direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaigns have led to a high level of engagement with over 1 million clicks to learn about Qlosi. With the introduction of Qlosi Starter Packs, we're building on strong market momentum, and as we look to 2026, we're poised to scale our DTC efforts even further to reach more people seeking clearer near vision."

Each Qlosi Starter Pack includes 10 vials, two daily doses for five days of treatment, along with a patient progress tracker and referral card that are shipped directly to the prescribing ECP for patient dissemination. These packs are designed to offer an easy way to introduce Qlosi to patients and support meaningful discussions around presbyopia management.

"Many patients are surprised to learn that presbyopia can be treated with an eye drop. Qlosi has transformed these conversations, offering a flexible, comfortable option to improve near vision in appropriate patients," said Paul Karpecki, OD, FAAO, Director, Cornea and External Disease, Kentucky Eye Institute, and Associate Professor, University of Pikeville, Kentucky College of Optometry. "The feedback from my patients who have tried Qlosi has been outstanding, and with the Starter Packs, I now have an easy way to get them started on a new way of managing their presbyopia."

Qlosi is the only FDA-approved eye drop with the lowest effective concentration of pilocarpine for optimal results.2,3 Qlosi's proprietary EyeQ Formulation™ is designed for comfort and to maintain an optimal pupil size, strengthening depth of focus and improving near vision without compromising mean distance or night vision.2,3,4,5 In pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials, Qlosi demonstrated a favorable safety profile, with no serious side effects reported.

For more information, or to request Starter Packs, ECPs can contact their Account Managers directly or visit Orasis.MySampleCloset.com.

About Presbyopia



Presbyopia is the loss of ability to focus on near objects as a result of the natural aging process. It occurs mostly after the age of 40 when the crystalline lens of the eye gradually stiffens and loses flexibility.6 There are almost two billion people globally and more than 128 million people in the U.S. living with presbyopia.2,7 People with presbyopia experience blurred vision when performing daily tasks that require near visual acuity, such as reading a book, a restaurant menu or messages on a smartphone. Presbyopia cannot be prevented or reversed, and it continues to progress gradually. Many existing treatment options can be either cumbersome or invasive, presenting a significant unmet need for presbyopia patients. Presbyopia can be diagnosed during an eye exam conducted by an eye care professional.8

About Qlosi



Qlosi™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4% is a novel, corrective prescription eye drop indicated for the treatment of presbyopia in adults. Qlosi's EyeQ Formulation™ delivers the lowest effective concentration of pilocarpine approved in a preservative-free eye drop, with a near-neutral pH and dual lubricating agents to provide enhanced safety and patient comfort without compromising on efficacy.2,5,9 Qlosi improves near visual acuity by pupil modulation, resulting in a "pinhole effect" and an increase in the depth of field, thus increasing the ability to focus on near objects without negatively impacting distance vision. The most commonly reported treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs) were headache and instillation site pain, at rates of 6.8% and 5.8%, respectively. For more information, visit www.QlosiECP.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About Orasis Pharmaceuticals



Orasis Pharmaceuticals is an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company delivering solutions to reshape vision possibilities. Orasis has developed Qlosi™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%, a novel, corrective prescription eye drop for the treatment of presbyopia, or age-related blurry near vision, in adults. Orasis is led by a collaborative team of industry executives and eye care professionals working to transform the standard of care for near vision correction. Orasis is funded by a diverse group of sophisticated and experienced life science and healthcare investors. Orasis has offices in the United States and Israel. For more information, visit www.orasis-pharma.com or call 1-844-MY-ORASIS and follow us on LinkedIn.

Qlosi Indication and Important Safety Information

Indication and Usage



Qlosi™ (pilocarpine hydrochloride ophthalmic solution) 0.4%, for topical ophthalmic use is a cholinergic agonist indicated for the treatment of presbyopia in adults.

Important Safety Information

CONTRAINDICATIONS

Hypersensitivity

WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Advise patients to not drive or operate machinery if vision is not clear (e.g., blurred vision). Exercise caution in night driving and other hazardous occupations in poor illumination.

Rare cases of retinal detachment have been reported with miotics. Examination of the retina is advised in all patients prior to initiation of therapy. Advise patients to seek immediate medical care with sudden onset of flashes of lights, floaters or vision loss.

Qlosi is not recommended to be used when iritis is present.

Qlosi should not be administered while wearing contact lenses. Remove lenses prior to the installation of Qlosi and wait 10 minutes before reinsertion.

Avoid touching the tip of the vial to the eye or any other surface.

ADVERSE REACTIONS

The most common adverse reactions (5% to 8%) are instillation site pain and headaches.

Please see full Prescribing Information here: qlosi.com/prescribing-information

You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

