Oracle and Baylor College of Medicine Collaborate to Advance Research into Alcohol-related Liver Disease

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle Health and Life Sciences and Baylor College of Medicine today announced they will collaborate to advance research and clinical insights into alcohol-related liver disease (ALD), one of the fastest-growing causes of liver-related illness and mortality in the United States.

Through this collaboration, Baylor College of Medicine plans to leverage Oracle Health's AI data platform and real-world data (RWD), containing more than 120 million longitudinal anonymized patient records, to establish one of the nation's largest ALD cohorts. Using Oracle Health solutions, Baylor College of Medicine plans to increase its RWD cohort to more than one million patients to support research that is expected to lead to earlier identification of ALD, deepen understanding of disease progression, and ultimately inform more effective prevention and treatment strategies.

"Alcohol-related liver disease represents a critical public health challenge, and earlier identification is key to changing outcomes," said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager, Oracle Health and Life Sciences. "With Oracle's robust data and analytics capabilities and Baylor's expertise in clinical research and patient care, we have the opportunity to help transform how this condition is studied, diagnosed, and treated."

Baylor College of Medicine researchers plan to use Oracle's comprehensive datasets and research-ready AI agents to uncover patterns, risk factors, and predictive markers of disease progression. The goal is to empower clinicians with actionable insights that can improve patient outcomes while also supporting public health strategies to reduce the burden of ALD nationwide.

"Our work with Oracle represents an exciting opportunity to accelerate discovery and improve clinical practice in the era of digital medicine," said Dr. Hashem El-Serag, Vice President for the Learning Health System Initiative and Professor and Chair of the Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine. "By building one of the largest alcohol-related liver disease cohorts in the country, we're not only creating a critical research resource, but also advancing the potential to intervene earlier and more effectively for patients at risk."

Recent studies indicate that alcohol-related liver disease has been on the rise in the U.S. with increasing prevalence among younger populations. This collaboration between Oracle Health and Baylor College of Medicine is designed to combine the power of advanced health technology with leading academic research to tackle urgent health challenges.

