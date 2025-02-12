Oqory to Present at the Oppenheimer 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ADCs--Oqory, Inc., a private biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing next-generation antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Michael King, Chief Executive Officer, will present data at Oppenheimer’s 35th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference.





Details are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 12:40 PM ET

Webcast link for conference participants:

https://wsw.com/webcast/oppenheimer39/oqo/2580248

About Oqory, Inc.

Oqory, Inc. is an innovator in the field of ADCs with expertise in advancing targeted cancer therapies. The Company’s pipeline includes multiple ADC programs, with two currently in clinical development and several next-generation ADCs in preclinical stages. These programs are designed to address critical unmet needs in indications such as breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, small cell lung cancer, multiple myeloma, and other metastatic solid tumors. Powered by a proprietary ADC platform, Oqory is focused on delivering therapies that improve outcomes for patients with cancer.

Oqory is based in San Diego, California.

Contacts



Michael King

mking@oqory.com

www.oqory.com